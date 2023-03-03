LINCOLN — The Bulldogs have a chance to win a trophy on Saturday.

However, it won't be the one they came to Lincoln to claim this week.

Bridgeport will play for third place after a heartbreaking 47-44 overtime loss to Adams Central in a Class C-1 state girls basketball semifinal game Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Patriots senior guard Kadi Kimberly a 3-pointer from the left elbow to snap a 44-44 tie with roughly 19 seconds left in the extra period.

The Bulldogs (24-1) face Malcom for the consolation title at noon at Lincoln Northwest High School.

“I’m not a fan of third-place games,” Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said. “You come here to win the state championship and when it’s over, it’s over. They tell us we have to play a game (Saturday), so we’ll show up and give it our best effort."

Bulldog Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 18 points to lead Bridgeport. Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Ella Schluterbusch added 14 and 10 points, respectively, and Grace Dean was the only other Bulldog player to crack the scoring column with two points.

Megyn Scott led Adams Central (26-1) with 15 points. Kimberly added 11 points and had three of the Patriots' five 3-pointers.

Kimberly’s 3-pointer was the lone field goal for either team in overtime. The two teams combined for four free throws over the opening three-plus minutes of the extra session after regulation play ended, with the two teams tied 40-40.

Bridgeport turned the ball over on the ensuing possession after Kimberly’s shot, and the Bulldog's Olivia Loomis-Goltl grabbed a rebound as the Patriots' tried to convert a clinching basket. The sophomore lost the ball as she raced up the court. It led to a scramble at midcourt as the last second ticked off and the Patriots' celebration began.

"It was a tough (loss), obviously," Ruthie Loomis-Goltl said. "Adams Central is a great team, we fought to the end and took it into overtime. We didn't get the stop we needed to, we didn't get the bucket we needed to. But we've got one more game (Saturday) and we want to finish with a win there.

"(Adams Central) is a really good defensive team and we knew it was going to be a battle. Every bucket was going to matter," she said. "It was going to be tough to score in the first place, and I think that's kind of what it came down to — getting stops. We just fell short there."

The Bulldogs had a four-point lead twice early in the fourth quarter, their biggest cushion of the game. At just 5:39 left in the game, they were in the lead.

Adams Central got a 3-pointer just 14 seconds later and took a one-point lead minutes later. It was one of three lead changes in the closing minutes of regulation. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl hit two free throws with 52.7 seconds left to tie the game at 40-40.

"Give Adams Central credit," Kuhlen said. "Every single time I felt we had a chance to get some separation, they hit a big shot. Probably the biggest one was the (3-pointer) at 35-31. I felt like we about ready to get control of the game, and then we gave up the (3-pointer) right there. That's pretty big."

Goodon went to the line with 11.3 seconds left and missed both of her attempts to give the Bulldogs a chance to win it. Bridgeport took a timeout with 1.4 seconds left and could not get a shot off before time ran out.

The Bulldogs led 20-17 at the break after a first half in which both teams struggled offensively after a strong start.

Bridgeport scored a field goal and 3-pointer in its opening possessions before Adams Central responded with 10 straight points.

The Patriots managed just two field goals and a free throw over the rest of the half, both of which were 3-pointers by Kimberly.

"(Three-pointers) absolutely is a difference in the game," Kuhlen said. "It's an extra point every time (the shots) go in. We probably made more field goals in the game than (Adams Central) did, but that's the way it goes."

Adams Central (47):

Kadi Kimberly 11, Lynsie Lancaster 2, Gracie Weichman 7. Megyn Scott 15, Kylie Lancaster 5, Lauryn Scott 2, Rachel Goodon 5.

Bridgeport (44):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 14, Ella Schluterbusch 10. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 18, Grace Dean 2.