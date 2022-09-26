Hemingford girls win Class D, Gering’s Seiler wins Class B girls

KEARNEY – In one of the bigger cross country meets of the season, area cross country teams competed in the UNK Cross Country meet on Monday as a prelude to the state championships coming up later in October.

When the meet was finished, Gering’s Madison Seiler was on top of the 166-runner field in Class B with an impressive 19 minute, 14.39 second time. Seiler beat out York’s Kassidy Stuckey by nine seconds to capture the UNK title.

Seiler’s time would have been sixth in Class A showing how talented a runner she is. The winning Class A time was 18:19.83 by Mia Murray of Lincoln East.

As a team, the Gering girls finished seventh with a 162 score. Scottsbluff finished 14th in the race. Norris won the Class B girls title with 25 points followed by Elkhorn North with 57.

Other Gering girl runners saw Jadyn Scott who finished 17th in 21:12.56. Also for the Bulldogs, Jenna Davis finished 78th (23:20.98), Emma Schneider took 82nd (23:28.83), Madison Herbel took 96th (23:59.19), Allison Herbel took 146th (26:47.82), Kylie Backus finished 149th (27:09.51), Josalyn Scott took 151st (27:20.71), Demi Seelhoff Ulrich took 156th (28:05.36), Sierra Robinson finished 157th (28:32.41), Allison Johnson took 159th (28:50.44), followed by Marlysia Bookman (29:34.01), Kelsey Brady (29:42.26), Savannah Baird (30:37.71), and Desiree Brown (31:45.30).

Scottsbluff was paced by Kaylee Charbonneau, who took 44th with a time of 22:22.88 followed by Jamie Modec in 49th in 22:29.76. Also for the Bearcats, Emilee Bentley finished 69th (23:06.82), Hannah Rugroden took 76th (23:16.93), Charley Edens took 91st (23:46.50), Natalee Bentley finished 96th (23:57.12), and Claire Thomalla finished 112th (24:40.41).

The Hemingford girls were also impressive in the meet, capturing the Class D team title with 17 points in a meet that featured 31 schools competing. Bridgeport girls also finished in the Top 10 with a sixth-place finish with 67 points.

Hemingford had three runners finish in the top 10 with freshman Dakota Horstman taking fifth overall with a time of 21:18.94 followed by Caryle Kresl taking sixth with a time of 21:19.22. The Bobcats’ Aurora Hinman finished ninth with a time of 21:25.04.

Bridgeport had two in the top 20, led by Madison Ribble with a 12th place finish in 21:48.36 while Alexis Hill took 16th with a 22:08.87. Also for Bridgeport, Demi Lapaseotes took 98th (26:40.54) while Kyra Robbins took 100th (26:47.53) and Bethany Nichols took 109th (26:58.70). Samatha Hill was 123rd (28:17.35).

Hemingford’s other two runners included Madison Meek in 102nd (26:47.53) and Serenity Dillard in 122nd (28:08.97).

Bayard had one runner as well as Elyse Harris, a freshman, finished 147th with a time of 29:41.10.

The overall winner in Class D girls was Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian, who ran a 20:17.66 for the championship.

The Class C girls division saw Lincoln Christian win with 67 points while Sidney finished 15th with 232 points.

The Red Raiders’ Talissa Tanquary finished fourth overall with a time of 20:24.22. Other Sidney runners included Rheo Dykstra taking 44th (22:56.44), Jenju Peters taking 105th (25:21.56); Avery Lawson finishing 107th (25:22.78), Alayna Wiegand taking 112th (25:30.72); Brooklyn Brandt taking 130th (26:12.27); and Kyah Hicks taking 140th (26:38.94).

On the boys side, Scottsbluff and Gering finished 13th and 14th respectively in the 20-team race. Scottsbluff ended up with 205 points while Gering had 249 points. Lexington won the title with 31 points, just edging Omaha Skutt’s 37 points.

Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron was the highest local runner as the junior took 10th in the 199-runner field. Bastron finished the course in 17:11.73.

Other Bearcats included James Adams in 48th with a time of 18:26.01, Eddie Griess taking 71st in 18:52.48, Savian Marquez taking 90th (19:25.09), Hunter Lund taking 91st (18:26.80), Thompson Bastron finishing 92nd (19:26.88).

Gering was led by Nathan Seiler with a 36th place finish. Seiler ran a 17:59.75. Other Bulldogs included Axton Stone taking 50th in 18:28.18, Aiden Narvais finishing 87th (19:15.19), Travis Cline taking 97th (19:36.34), Aiden Bell in 109th (19:54.18), Tyler Fogle took 127th (20:29.63) followed by Gage Ruzicka (20:32.09), Eli Marez (21:03.84), Brasen Hackert (21:38.43), Frank McBride (23.19.93), Diego Magdaleno (22:48.92), Eli Patton (23:19.15), Joseph Johnson (23:22.48), Newman Merrill (23:30.12), Talen Schneider (24:42.30), Jayden Hakert (27:45.83), Trenton White (27:50.35), Trysten McGaughy (28:29.10), Zachary Connot (28:45.54), Luis Leal (28:52.06), and Gavin De Los Santos (32:54.79).

Sidney was the only local team in the 36-team Class C field, finishing in 24th with a 424 score. The top Sidney runner was Jashawn Davenport in 58th place with a time of 19:03.83. Right behind Davenport was Noah Canas, who finished 88th with a time of 19:33.73. Other Red Raiders included Brenden Shepard (20:22.44), Micah Schneider (20:53.59), Robert Stevens (20:56.65), John Meza (21:13.23), and Ben Colerick (23:15.28).

The Class D race saw three area teams in the 42-team field. Garden County was the highest Panhandle team, taking 12th overall after tying Bertrand with 151 points. Bayard finished in 20th place with 208 points and won the tiebreaker with Medicine Valley but lost to Homer. Hemingford took 25th with 220 points

Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen was the highest local finisher taking 30th in 18:48.72 followed by Gordon-Rushville’s Gregory Johns in 38th (18:56.79). Hemingford’s Zane Hinman took 43rd with a time of 19:05.44. Garden County’s Nate Billey was also in the Top 50 at 49th in 19:21.96.

Bayard’s top finisher was Hunter Miller in 66th place with a time of 19:57.35. Other Bayard runners included Zachary Araujo in 81st (20:20.34), Nathaniel Barker in 90th (20:49.94), followed by Logan Mascher (21:35.31), and Trenton Carrizales (22:16.30).

Garden County’s other runners included Branson Anderson in 94th (20:56.11) and Eldon Lambert (23:39.25).

Hemingford’s other runners included Drew Varner in 93rd (20:53.60), Boady Hunter in 122nd (21:30.35), along with at Creel Weber (22:16.29), Gavin Bell (22:50.94), Teren Hunter (25:44.99),

Bridgeport’s Elijah Conley took 112 in the race with a time of 21:13.17. Other Bulldogs were Justin Dobrinski (23:39.10),

Banner County’s Nate McGowan took 150th with a time of 22:14.40.