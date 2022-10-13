 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford girls win D-6 cross country title Bridgeport, Garden County also sending teams to state

BRIDGEPORT - The Panhandle will be well represented at next week’s Class D state cross country meet in Kearney.
Four local teams qualified their full rosters at the D-6 district meet held Thursday in Bridgeport.
Leading the way was the Hemingford girls, who claimed a district championship. Three Bobcats medaled in the top 15 to help Hemingford win with a score of 13.
Dakota Horstman led the way for the Bobcats as she placed fourth with a time of 21 minutes, 13.21 seconds.
Next in line for the Bobcats was Aurora Hinman, who finished eighth in 21:47.45. Finishing right behind Hinman was Hemingford’s Carlye Kresl, who took ninth in 21:50.64.
The rest of Hemingford’s district-winning team includes Serenity Dillard and Madisen Meek.

The Bridgeport girls finished right behind Hemingford in second with a score of 26 to qualify for state.
Leading the Bulldogs was Madison Ribble, who placed sixth with a time of 21:19.22. Also medaling for the Bulldogs was Alexis Hill, who finished 12th in a time of 22:19.68.
Rounding out Bridgeport’s state-bound team are Taylor Bright, Kyra Sikes-Robbins, and Demi Lapaseotes.
Three other local girls qualified for state individually. Morrill’s Cecilia Barron placed second with a time of 20:56.77, Leyton’s Axi Benish finished fifth in 21:16.13, and Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse was seventh in 21:36.22.
North Platte St. Patrick’s Braelyn Gifford won the individual title with a time of 20:49.05.
The Garden County and Hemingford boys also qualified for state as teams on Thursday.
Garden County earned a second-place finish with a score of 30.
A pair of Eagles finished as district medalists. Zeke Christiansen finished fourth with a time of 18:15.63 and Nate Billey was 12th in a time of 18:56.47. Also qualifying on the Eagles’ state-bound team are Branson Anderson, Eldon Lambert, and Ethan Martin.
The Hemingford boys earned a third-place finish with a score of 47. Zane Hinman was the Bobcats’ lone medalist as he placed eighth in a time of 18:49.68.
Joining Hinman on the state-qualifying team are Boady Hunter, Creel Weber, Drew Varner, and Gavin Bell.
Three local runners qualified for state individually. Morrill’s Luke Ott placed sixth in 18:35.94, Gordon-Rushville’s Gregory Johns finished 13th in 19:12.46, and Hay Springs’ Parker Wellnitz was 15th in 19:19.22.
The North Platte St. Patrick’s boys won the team title with a winning score of 12.
Wallace’s Trey Robertson claimed the individual title with a time of 17:05.10.
