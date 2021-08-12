Hemingford's Brinna Phillips falling in her dad's racing footsteps

One can say Hemingford junior Brinna Phillips has race car driving in her blood as she begins a third-generation of stock car drivers.
Brinna, who will turn 16 in September, has been racing in the Legend division since she turned 15 a year ago and has been making a name for herself.
This weekend, Phillips and the rest of her racing family will be in Gering for the Battle of the Bluffs at HiWay 92 Raceway Park for two nights of racing action. They will feature the Legend cars and the Bandoleros on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Legend cars will be the focus for this weekend as there is $10,000 in prize money up grabs with the winner of Saturday’s 50-lap Legend race receiving $2,500.
“This weekend is going to be competitive racing at the Battle of the Bluffs,” Brinna said. “I don’t know exact numbers for the projected car count, but there is supposed to be quite a few Legends and Bandoleros.”
It is rumored to have Legends from eight states in town this weekend for the Laticrete-sponsored races. Racing starts Friday at 7 p.m. with the Bandoleros, Legends, Minions, Warriors, and Super Stocks all in attendance. Saturday’s racing action begins at 6 p.m. with the Bandoleros, Legends, Figure 8’s, Limited Late Models, and Farm Trucks in attendance.
Brinna has only been racing a couple years, but she isn’t the only one in her family that drives Legend cars. Her father Trent, grandpa Bob, and step-sister Savanna Hickman all drive Legend cars. There are three Phillips on the track at one time in several races.
Brinna drives the number 59 car, while Bob drives number 18, Trent drives number 5 and Savannah drives 65.
For Brinna, though, she got started in racing because of her dad and ever since has taken to the sport.
“My father was the one who pushed me to get into a stock car,” she said. “I just turned 15 at the time. I am still 15 and will be turning 16 in September and I have been driving for roughly 6 years.”
Her dad was big into racing when Brinna was even smaller, driving super late models and late models. Brinna said her dad still has his older cars, but switched to Legends so the entire family can race.
“He switched to legends so we could be able to drive together and race as a family,” Brinna said.
What makes driving a Legend car fun is because you have to be experienced. It is also like a family of drivers.
“There are good friendships throughout all the drivers, but there is always healthy competition,” Brinna said. “You have to be an experienced driver to drive a Legend, but they are easier to get the hang of.”
Brinna is getting that experience and sum on the race track. When she isn’t racing a Legend car, she said she also drives super stock at the Battle of the Fenders at CNS (Colorado National Speedway).
“Driving a legend car is definitely for the adrenaline junkies,” Brinna said. “They are genuinely so much fun to drive.”
While Brinna hasn’t won a Legend race yet, she has come close.
“One of my most memorable races was last year when I finished seventh at Highway 92 Raceway or the Battle of the Fenders at CNS last year.”
At the Battle of the Fenders last year, Brinna finished 42nd out of 65 drivers.
In a race at HiWay 92 Raceway within the last year, Brinna was worried about her dad, who just was in an accident as he walked to the waiting ambulance. Brinna parked on the same turn as where the wreck happened and prayed.
“Honestly, I saw him wreck and all I could think was if he was okay,” she said. “I cried so much and I got myself together and finished that race.”
With her driving success, it would mean the world to her to win this weekend against the talented Legend drivers that have years of experience.
“It would mean a lot to me to beat some of the other drivers,” she said.
When she isn’t racing, she is heavily involved in sports and activities at Hemingford High School where she is involved in volleyball, track, cheerleading, and student council, among others.
While she partakes in activities all year through school, racing is something that she would continue to do.
“Racing is definitely something that I’d love to keep doing and grow with and learn more about,” she said. “I just want to add that the men and women involved in this sport are learning life-long lessons and that they are teaching me lessons that I will never forget and always cherish.”