Hemingford's Brinna Phillips falling in her dad's racing footsteps

One can say Hemingford junior Brinna Phillips has race car driving in her blood as she begins a third-generation of stock car drivers.

Brinna, who will turn 16 in September, has been racing in the Legend division since she turned 15 a year ago and has been making a name for herself.

This weekend, Phillips and the rest of her racing family will be in Gering for the Battle of the Bluffs at HiWay 92 Raceway Park for two nights of racing action. They will feature the Legend cars and the Bandoleros on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Legend cars will be the focus for this weekend as there is $10,000 in prize money up grabs with the winner of Saturday’s 50-lap Legend race receiving $2,500.

“This weekend is going to be competitive racing at the Battle of the Bluffs,” Brinna said. “I don’t know exact numbers for the projected car count, but there is supposed to be quite a few Legends and Bandoleros.”

It is rumored to have Legends from eight states in town this weekend for the Laticrete-sponsored races. Racing starts Friday at 7 p.m. with the Bandoleros, Legends, Minions, Warriors, and Super Stocks all in attendance. Saturday’s racing action begins at 6 p.m. with the Bandoleros, Legends, Figure 8’s, Limited Late Models, and Farm Trucks in attendance.