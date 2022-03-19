High school track season has exciting start

There were four multiple event winners and three records that were broken as the region’s track and field season got off to an exciting start Saturday at Chadron State College’s High School Invitational Indoor Meet.

Chadron High School senior Chayton Bynes swept all four events that he entered—the 60-meter dash, which had 59 entries, in 7.65 seconds and the three jumps. He went 21 feet, 2 inches in the long jump, 40-11 in the triple jump and 6-2 in the high jump.

Bynes was the runner-up in each of the three jumps at last year’s CSC meet.

Jordan Stoddard, a senior at Southeast High at Yoder, Wyo., won three events. She outran 31 contestants in the 60 meters to take first in 8.28 seconds and went 18-3 ¾ to win the long jump and cleared 5-6 to claim the high jump.

Chadron’s Tatum Bailey ran away with the 60-meter hurdles in 9.80 seconds, won the triple jump for the second year in a row by going 33-3 and was also the runner-up in the high jump at 5-4, in addition to placing fourth in the shot put.

Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron was another double-winner. He won the 1600 meters in 5:10.55 and the 3200 in 12:21.86.

The record-breakers included Ryan Clapper of Southeast High. He ran the 200 meters in 23.08 seconds to bypass the time of 23.20 posted by Ryan Schwartzkopf of Gering in 2014 by 12 hundredths. Clapper was also the runner-up in the 400 meters on Saturday.

Girls broke the other two records. Alliance’s Jaelynne Clarke ran the 400 meters in 1:01.46 seconds to eclipse the mark of 1:01.68 set by Annie Peterka of Scottsbluff in 2000. A current Scottsbluff athlete, Payton Burda, also broke the old record with her time of 1:01.49 and was barely nipped by Clarke in the third heat in the 400.

Burda still got her name on the meet’s record board. She was the lead runner on Scottsbluff’s 4x400 relay team that ran a blistering 4:17.24 to shatter the old record established by Rapid City Central in 2003 by more than two seconds. Burda’s mates on the relay were Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady and Paige Horne.

Other girls who were individual event winners were Kayle Lambert of Alliance, 200; Madison Seiler of Gering, 800; Jadyn Scott of Gering, 1600; Makenzie Anderson of Chadron, 3200; Shelby Ekwall of Southeast, shot put; and Josey Wahlstrom of Custer, S.D., pole vault.

Gering had the winning 1500 sprint medley foursome.

Other boys who came in first were Ryan Allen of Scottsbluff, 400; Lucas Trujillo of Creek Valley, 800; Mikael Grace of Custer, 60 hurdles; Cody Hall of Chadron, shot put; and Aaron Price of Scottsbluff, who repeated as the pole vault winner by going 13 feet, six inches, which is higher than a year ago.

Chadron put together the boys’ fastest 4x400 relay team. It was comprised of Quinn Bailey, Garrett Reece, Rhett Cullers and Malachi Swallow. Reece finished just .03 of a second behind Grace in the high hurdles.

Gering won the boys’ 1500 sprint medley. The Bulldogs’ runners were Tyler Garrett, Tanner Gartner, Lucas Moravec and Eli Marez.

The six top finishers in each event follow:

Girls’ Events

60 meters—1, Jordan Stoddard, SE, 8.23; 2, Dani Harter, Bay, 8.38; 3, Josie Sanders, All, 8.50; 4, Amauri Browning , All, 8.57; 5, Alissa Morales, Ger, 8.73; 6, Gianni Aguilar, Ger, 8.74.

200—1, Kayel Lambert, All, 29,80; 2, Averielle Sager, Chad, 29.89; 3, Sahsa Haines, SE, 30.04; 4, Ember Diers, Chad, 30.14; 5, Alissa Morales, Ger, 30.14; 6, Gianni Aguilar, Ger, 30.59.

400—1, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 1:01.46 (meet record); 2, Payton Burda, SB, 1:01.49; 3, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 1:02.76; 4, Riley Lawrence, All, 1:04.19; 5, Ysabella Scherer, SB, 1:07.35; 6, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:07.80.

800—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:34.54; 2, Macey Seebohm, All, 2:34.97; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:37.13; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 2:39.65; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:40.97; 6, Taegan Bach, Chad, 2:44.11.

1600—1, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 6:26.52; 2, Emma Witte, Chad, 6:39.52; 3, Madison Herbel, Ger, 6:48.90; 4, Samantha Martin, CV, 6:50.45; 5, Alison Bradford, Ger, 7:09.76; 6, Hannah Hartzler, SB, 7:37.24.

3200—1, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 15:34.03; 2, Sierra Black Bull, Pine Ridge, 16:1.86.

60 hurdles—1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 9.80; 2, Macala Hood, All, 10:51; 3, Averielle Sager, Chad, 10.48; 4, Ally Heath, C-K, 11:01; 5, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 11.33; 6, Meg Imhof, SB, 11.44.

4x400 relay—1, Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Paige Horne), 4:17.24 (meet record); 2, Chadron, 4:34.74; 3, Gering, 4:48.02; 4, Creek Valley, 5:15.93.

1500 sprint medley—1, Gering A, 4:00.68; 2, Alliance C, 4:01.00; 3, Chadron A, 4:02.92; 4, Alliance A, 4:03.27; 5, Bayard A, 4:08.35; 6, Alliance B, 4:11.94.

Shot put—1, Shelby Ekwall, SE, 36-11; 2, Nickie Todd, Ger, 35-7; 3, Kenli Boeselager, 32-10 ¼; 4, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 31-6 ¾; 5, Lexi Fiscus, Bay, 31- ¾; 6, Harper Boche, SE, 30-10.

Long jump—1, Jordan Stoddard, SE, 18-3 ¾; 2, Amauri Browning, All, 15-5 ¼; 3, Danika Hassel, Bay, 15-4 ¼; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 14-11 ½; 5, Jade Schlothauer, Ger, 14-7 ¾; 6, Leyton Schnell, All, 14-5 ½.

Triple jump—1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 33-3; 2, Jaelynne Clarke, Chad, 32-3 ¼; 3, Mariyah Avila, 32-3; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 31-11 ¾; 5, Gabrielle Moreno, Ger, 30-8; 6, Leyton Schnell, All, 30-5.

High jump—1, Jordan Stoddard, SE, 5-6; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4; 3, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-0; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-8; 5, Ella Rotherham, Ger, 4-6; 6, Ruth Lively, Bay, 4-4.

Pole vault—1, Josey Wahlstrom, Custer, SD, 9-6; 2, Angie Logsdon, SE, 8-6; 3, Ciana Stiefel, Custer, 7-6; 4, Raquel Perez, Ger, 7-0; 5, Addie Sander, Custer, 7-0; 6, Victoria Washington, All, 7-0.

Boys’ Results

60 meters—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 7.19; 2, Ryan Clapper, SE, 7.27; 3, Ransen Wilkins, SB, 7.37; 4-5, Sebastien Boyle, SB, and Malachi Swallow, Chad, 7.39; 6, Wyatt Campbell, SE, 7.41.

200—1, Ryan Clapper, SE, 23.08 (meet record), 2, Ransen Wilkins, SB, 24.05; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 24.09; 4, Xander Provance, Chad, 24.41; 5, Carson Bair, All, 24.70; 6, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 25.37.

400—1, Kyan Allen, SB, 52.0; 2, Ryan Clapper, SE, 52.75; 3, Hunter Lund, SB, 54.55; 4, Mario Rodriguez, Ger, 57.74; 5, Mathew Chapman, SE, 58.31; 6, Kannon Tippets, SE, 58.95.

800—1, Lucas Trujillo, CV, 2:17.21; 2, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:17.87; 3, Lucas Moravec, Ger, 2:18.03; 4, Jackson Howard, Ger, 2:19.17; 5, Aiden Hancock, All, 2:19.78; 6, Alex Caraveo, CV, 2:20.34.

1600—1, Hans Bastron, SB, 5:10.55; 2, Aiden Narvais, Ger, 5:17.68; 3, Bryce Carrillo, Ger, 5:20.83; 4, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 5:27.23; 5, Eli Marez, Ger, 5:31.69; 6, Zander Rust, Chad, 5:37.27.

3200—1, Hans Bastron, SB, 12:21.86; 2, Michael Lutz, CV, 12:27.32; 3, Nate Barker, Bay, 14:22.08.

60 hurdles—1, Mikael Grace, Custer, 8.83; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 8.86; 3, Xander Provance, Chad, 10:08; 4, Tristan Hoadley, Ger, 11.23; 5, Caleb Leonard, Bay, 11.84; 6, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 12.13.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Garrett Reece, Rhett Cullers, Malachi Swallow), 3:40.78; 2, Gering A, 3:43.21; 3, Scottsbluff B, 3:50.44; 4, Gering B, 3:51.82; 5, Scottsbluff A, 3:52.08; 6, Creek Valley, 4:11.26.

1500 sprint medley—1, Gering A (Tyler Garrett, Tanner Gartner, Lucas Moravec, Eli Marez), 3:21.16; 2, Chadron A, 3:22.66; 3, Alliance A, 3:28.94; 4, Alliance B, 3:29.32; 5, Gering, C, 3:34.32; 6, Alliance C, 3:35.74.

Shot put—1, Cody Hall, Chad, 46-11; 2, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 45-1; 3, Isaiah Martinez, All, 44-4; 4, Jarek Anderson, 41-7 ¾; 5, Caleb Christensen, unattached, 41-4; 6, Ryan Hinman, SB, 41-1.

Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 21-2; 2, Tyrone Shanks, SB, 19-5; 3, Jonah Amill, All, 18-6 ½; 4, Dawson Dunbar, Chad, 18-6; 5, Austin Short, SE, 18-5 ½; 6, Adrian Torres, Bay, 18-4.

Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 40-11; 2, Jonah Amill, All, 39-4; 3, Grant Logsdon, SE, 37-10 ¾; 4, Payton Boyer, All, 37-8; 5, Austin Short, SE, 36-6 ¾; 6, Hunter Howlett, SB, 35-11.

High jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 6-2; 2, Mikael Grace, Custer, 6-0; 3, Caleb Wilkins, Bay, 5-8; 4-5, Camden Ceplecha, SB, and Creighton Beals, Ger, 5-6; 6, Carson Bair, All, 5-6.

Pole vault—1, Aaron Price, SB, 13-6; 2, Robbie Emery, Custer, 12-6; 3, Winston Prill, St. Thomas More, 12-0; 4, Kaleb Hessler, Ger, 11-0; 5, Joel Tramp, Custer, 10-0; 6, Grant Logsdon, SE, 10-0.