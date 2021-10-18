Holst leads Eagles to 45-35 win over Grizzlies

Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes and also ran for a career-high 70 yards while picking up five crucial first downs Saturday afternoon when the Eagles built a large lead and made it stand up for a 45-35 win over Adams State at Alamosa, Colo.

Now 3-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 3-4 for the season, the Eagles were ahead 36-7 late in the first half before the slow starting Grizzlies eventually made some big plays that narrowed the final margin.

The stats illustrate how much the Eagles dominated. They finished with 33 first downs compared to 15 for Adams State, out-yarded the Grizzlies 523 to 289 and ran 75 plays, 22 more than the hosts. CSC also converted on eight of its 11 third-down situations.

It’s understandable why the Grizzlies’ offense struggled early. Their top three quarterbacks could not play because of COVID protocol. The replacement was Brad Smith, a senior tight end who apparently had not played the position previously, at least not since he joined the Grizzlies as a transfer.

Smith eventually settled into the position and played admirably, proving to be an exceptional athlete. He completed 12 of 21 passes for three touchdowns and also broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter.