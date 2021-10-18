Holst leads Eagles to 45-35 win over Grizzlies

Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes and also ran for a career-high 70 yards while picking up five crucial first downs Saturday afternoon when the Eagles built a large lead and made it stand up for a 45-35 win over Adams State at Alamosa, Colo.
Now 3-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 3-4 for the season, the Eagles were ahead 36-7 late in the first half before the slow starting Grizzlies eventually made some big plays that narrowed the final margin.
The stats illustrate how much the Eagles dominated. They finished with 33 first downs compared to 15 for Adams State, out-yarded the Grizzlies 523 to 289 and ran 75 plays, 22 more than the hosts. CSC also converted on eight of its 11 third-down situations.
It’s understandable why the Grizzlies’ offense struggled early. Their top three quarterbacks could not play because of COVID protocol. The replacement was Brad Smith, a senior tight end who apparently had not played the position previously, at least not since he joined the Grizzlies as a transfer.
Smith eventually settled into the position and played admirably, proving to be an exceptional athlete. He completed 12 of 21 passes for three touchdowns and also broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
But Chadron State scored early and often, and the halftime lead was too much for the Grizzlies to overcome.
After Chad Mikelson returned the opening kickoff 44 yards, the Eagles scored on their fourth play from scrimmage when Holst connected with Montel Gladney on a 22-yard pass.
Chadron State scored again in the opening quarter on a 12-yard toss to Cole Thurness and went ahead 22-0 early in the second frame on Thurness’s two-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive. Thurness had a 17-yard pass reception and Holst a 16-yard run during latter march.
Holst, who completed 16 of 27 passes for 248 yards, also hooked up with freshman Jamal Browder on a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter and hit Mikelson, who made an over-the-shoulder grab, with a 16-yard strike in the end zone in the third frame.
Holst hooked up with Ali Musa on a 40-yard pass and tailback Jeydon Cox ran for 19 prior to Mikelson’s touchdown.
The Eagles also scored in the second quarter on an 18-yard run by Cox, the game’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 122 yards.
The Grizzlies posted their first touchdown early in the second quarter when Bryce Hampton, who played on both sides of the ball, made a one-handed interception of a Holst pass and took it 25 yards to the goal line. CSC Coach Jay Long called the interception “spectacular.”
Hampton also caught three of Smith’s passes for 78 yards, including touchdowns of 27 yards just before halftime and a 51-yarder midway in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Adams State’s other TD was on a seven-yard pass to Quntion Garrett early in the final period.
After the Grizzlies closed the gap to 10 points, they never got the ball again, as the Eagles maintained possession during a 12-play drive that used up the final 7 ½ minutes.
Long said Adams State was a tough place to play when he was the Eagles’ center in the late 1990s, and noted that’s still true. The last two times the Eagles visited Alamosa, they lost 31-30 and 65-62 heart-breakers.
“I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to win today,” he added.
Chadron State will host the Fort Lewis Skyhawks this coming Saturday. Kickoff will be at noon.