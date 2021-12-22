Homecoming for Blackshirt Garrett Nelson

Nelson knew he wanted to give back to his community and this was the way that he wanted to do it.

“With the new NIL deals and this being my home, I knew it would be awesome to give back to the community, see some faces and shake some hands,” Nelson said.

Doing this is a way for Nelson to give back to the community that he grew up in and has helped him get to where he is today.

“It gives back to the people who helped me get where I was and where I am today, where I continue to grow,” he said. “You have to reflect back on where you’ve been from to kind of see where you are going.”

Even though it didn’t go their way, Nelson still sees the positive in the 3-9 season.

“Personally, it went really well. I put myself in a really good spot Big Ten wise and nationally for linebackers in comparison with how I did performing during the season,” he said. “Team wise, it was tough, emotionally draining being that close every weekend. There are a lot of positives you can draw from that and we’ve gotten tons of support from other people saying, 'Keep going, don’t give up, you’re almost there.’ It’s nice to see people saying that.”

By the end of the 2021 season, Nelson had 57 total tackles, 25 solo and 32 assisted, and five total sacks. In his collegiate career with the Huskers, he has accumulated 45 solo tackles, 57 assisted tackles and a 6.5 sack average.

