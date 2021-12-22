Homecoming for Blackshirt Garrett Nelson

Former Bearcat and current Husker Blackshirt Garrett Nelson returned to Scottsbluff Wednesday not only to visit family during winter break, but to also sign autographs and take pictures at the Monument Mall.
“It’s nice to finally be home and be around the people that support me and love me the most,” Nelson said. “It’s also nice to kind of get away and get some peace and quiet from the city of Lincoln.”
His parents Chris and Holli Nelson are excited he is home, even if it is only until the 28th when he heads back to Lincoln.
“It’s good. We enjoy having him home and spending time with all our boys,” Chris said. “We get to see him quite a bit during the season so it’s not like we never get to see him.”
All the proceeds from the autograph signing are going to two organizations close to Nelson, the YMCA flag football program and the Carpenter Center youth football program.
“Those are the two programs that I grew up with, my family has been a part of the YMCA organization since I can remember and I went through their flag football program,” Nelson said. “Carpenter Center is when I started to learn how to tackle people and got my love of football. That’s why we are donating to those two programs.”
Nelson knew he wanted to give back to his community and this was the way that he wanted to do it.
“With the new NIL deals and this being my home, I knew it would be awesome to give back to the community, see some faces and shake some hands,” Nelson said.
Doing this is a way for Nelson to give back to the community that he grew up in and has helped him get to where he is today.
“It gives back to the people who helped me get where I was and where I am today, where I continue to grow,” he said. “You have to reflect back on where you’ve been from to kind of see where you are going.”
Even though it didn’t go their way, Nelson still sees the positive in the 3-9 season.
“Personally, it went really well. I put myself in a really good spot Big Ten wise and nationally for linebackers in comparison with how I did performing during the season,” he said. “Team wise, it was tough, emotionally draining being that close every weekend. There are a lot of positives you can draw from that and we’ve gotten tons of support from other people saying, 'Keep going, don’t give up, you’re almost there.’ It’s nice to see people saying that.”
By the end of the 2021 season, Nelson had 57 total tackles, 25 solo and 32 assisted, and five total sacks. In his collegiate career with the Huskers, he has accumulated 45 solo tackles, 57 assisted tackles and a 6.5 sack average.
