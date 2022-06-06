Howell makes a clean sweep at HiWay 92 Raceway

It was a long 3-plus hours of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway Saturday night with plenty of action among the Minions and Super Stock class.

The big winner on the night, however, belonged to Alliance’s Alvie Howell who swept the Farm Trucks with commanding wins.

After winning the main event on May 28, Howell took all three races in the Farm Trucks on Saturday. Howell won the trophy dash and then took home the heat race win. In the main event, Howell dominated the action, taking the lead early in lap one and put at least a half a lap distance or more between him and second place Terry Gass.

There were plenty of double winners on the night. The Super Stock class main event was a crazy night. Kyle Austin and Duane Buskirk were running side-by-side for the first five laps. It was right after the two started lap six that the two tangled up, causing the No. 24 car of Austin to be towed and Buskirk’s car never ran the same as he finished fifth.

Because of the wreck, the main event top three places was a battle as Terry Garton, Jesse Fornstrom, and Gass were battling back and forth for the lead. Fornstrom led most of the race before Garton took the lead with two laps to go and held on for the win with Fornstrom finishing second and Gass third.

Austin won the trophy dash and the first heat race. The second heat race was won by Trent Rahmig.

The Vintage class had some close racing as well. Kelly Kister won the trophy dash. In the heat race, that was a battle between Kister and Bryan Hardin before Kister took the win. That set up the main event and Kister and Hardin battled as every lap for about eight laps, the lead swapped with each one leading one lap and then falling to second on the next lap. In the end, Hardin finally got around Kister and went on to get the win.

The Minions class was one that had plenty of spin outs in all three races. Kallen Nuss won the trophy dash and then captured the heat race over Porter Kelly.

The Minions main event saw Dalton Gass get the win as he held off Kelly and Nuss for the win.

The wild and crazy Warrior class had three different winners on the night. Chris Douglas won the trophy dash. In the heat race, Chris Overmier took home first place over Sean Ash. The main event saw Chris Douglas leading the majority of the race and then halfway through the race, Douglas had car problems and had to drop out. That left the race to Randy Avolio, Chris Overmier, Beth Cress, Ash, and Josh Smallman to battle it out and what a race it was. Avolio got by Overmier toward the end of the race and held off a late Overmier push to get the win with Cress finishing third and Ash fourth.

Next week’s action should be just as exciting as six divisions will be racing including the Minions, Figure 8s, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Limited Late Models, and Vintage. Racing on Saturday begins at 6 p.m.

HiWay 92 will then have June 18 off before having a 2-night show of racing on June 24 and 25 with the Legends in town for a big payout on both days. Friday, June 24 racing starts at 7 p.m. with June 25 racing at 6 p.m. The fireworks show for racing will be held July 2.

HiWay 92 Results

Trophy Dash Winners

Super Stock – Kyle Austin

Minions – Kallen Nuss

Vintage – Kelly Kister

Warriors – Chris Douglas

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Super Stock

Heat 1 – 1, Kyle Austin; 2, Duane Buskirk; 3, Jesse Fornstrom; 4, Ken Moore.

Heat 2 – 1, Trent Rahmig; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Terry Garton; 4, Brayden Douglas.

Main – 1, Terry Garton; 2, Jesse Fornstrom; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Brayden Douglas; 5, Duane Buskirk; 6, Ken Moore; 7, Kyle Austin; 8, Trent Rahmig.

Minions

Heat – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Porter Kelly; 3, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 4, Micheala Ashing; 5, Carson Moore; 6, Aly Simons; 7, Dalton Gass.

Main – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Porter Kelly; 3, Kallen Nuss; 4, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 5, Micheala Ashing; 6, Aly Simons.

Vintage

Heat – 1, Kelly Kister; 2, Bryan Hardin; 3, Mike Graves; 4, Kevin Collins.

Main – 1, Bryan Hardin; 2, Kelly Kister; 3, Mike Graves; 4, Kevin Collins.

Warriors

Heat – 1, Chris Overmier; 2, Sean Ash; 3, Chris Douglas; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress; 6, Josh Smallman.

Main – 1, Randy Avolio; 2, Chris Overmier; 3, Beth Cress; 4, Sean Ash; 5, Josh Smallman; 6, Chris Douglas.

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Allen Cress; 4, Cory Rood.

Main – 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Allen Cress; 4, Cory Rood.