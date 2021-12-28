Husker Garrett Nelson presents checks to YMCA, Carpenter Center

University of Nebraska Husker defensive starter Garrett Nelson gave back to his hometown of Scottsbluff Tuesday when presented $1,500 checks to the YMCA flag football program and the Carpenter Center football program on Tuesday.
The money presented was from an autograph session held at Uptown Scottsbluff Mall on Dec. 22.
Nelson said he was an honor to give back to the community like he did over the Christmas break from Lincoln.
“We are sitting in a room that we used to sit in when I was a little kid where I went to school at and grew up,” Nelson said while presenting a check to Conrad Bostron, YMCA Chief Executive officer. “Giving back to the places that I came from is huge for me. Coming back with the opportunity that college athletes have now, I wanted to take advantage of that and give back to community that I grew up in.”
Bostron said what Nelson is doing is huge to the community and the building of the youth football programs in the area.
“It really is a completion of a Y story where he started his pre-school here. He is a pre-school graduate,” Bostron said. “Through his athletic career as he developed through flag football and tackle football and now excellent college career, it’s really a full-circle Y story and that is what we are really about. What a great example of giving back to a place that gave him a start, gave him part of what he is now and making it the same for kids in the future. We really appreciate it.”
Matt Carpenter, director of the Carpenter Center, said the money that Nelson presented to them will help grow the tackle football program.
“This is very exciting for our program,” Carpenter said. “Seeing his progress and being a part of his success and taking him on the journey he has been on, has been really exciting for our program. [The money] is great and is what keeps us on our mission in being able to provide our programs at a reasonable cost, keeping all our youth involved and active. It will go towards our football program in the fall. We will be able to provide some scholarships and be able to get new equipment and keep the program going.”
Last year, there were around 230 kids that took part in the program.
“It has gone in waves,” Carpenter said. “We saw a little bit of a decline with the big concussion problems, but we are seeing a growth again. We were up over 230 kids last year so we back on the growth spurt.”
Nelson started playing flag football at the YMCA when he was five or six. He added that he pretty much did everything in the athletic programs at the Y from flag football, basketball, and swimming.
“A lot of my memories here were working out with my mom and dad, my brothers, doing fun stuff and lifting weights and playing racquetball,” Nelson said. “I spent a ton of time here and it is time to give back.”
Nelson now has been a 2-year starter for the Husker Blackshirt defense, but when he started playing football at the YMCA it was just an average young kid playing for fun.
“With all the athletic talent of 5- and 6-year-olds, I was pretty OK,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he was a quarterback and running back in flag football.
Today, he has been a mainstay at Nebraska on the defense. He said he just wants to keep growing as a person on and off the field and be a leader on the team.
“I just want to keep improving as a player and as player,” Nelson said. “I want to get to double digit sacks. I really can’t really control what happens; I can control just working hard and working on my technique and becoming a better player.”