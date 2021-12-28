Husker Garrett Nelson presents checks to YMCA, Carpenter Center

Matt Carpenter, director of the Carpenter Center, said the money that Nelson presented to them will help grow the tackle football program.

“This is very exciting for our program,” Carpenter said. “Seeing his progress and being a part of his success and taking him on the journey he has been on, has been really exciting for our program. [The money] is great and is what keeps us on our mission in being able to provide our programs at a reasonable cost, keeping all our youth involved and active. It will go towards our football program in the fall. We will be able to provide some scholarships and be able to get new equipment and keep the program going.”

Last year, there were around 230 kids that took part in the program.

“It has gone in waves,” Carpenter said. “We saw a little bit of a decline with the big concussion problems, but we are seeing a growth again. We were up over 230 kids last year so we back on the growth spurt.”

Nelson started playing flag football at the YMCA when he was five or six. He added that he pretty much did everything in the athletic programs at the Y from flag football, basketball, and swimming.