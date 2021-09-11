Huskies clinch their first win of the season over Bearcats

Friday night's matchup saw the Aurora Huskies pick up their first win on the season with a commanding 43-22 win over the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

The teams traded punts early in the game, with Aurora ultimately being the first to put points on the board with a touchdown pass from Drew Knust to Wade Ohlson.

After a Bearcat touchdown and successful two point attempt, the game belonged to Aurora as the game never came within two scores for the Bearcats again.

Although the Bearcats were not able to come away with a win, Scottsbluff was still able to learn and take away some things to help them going forward.

“You can’t afford to miss a block, you can’t afford to miss assignments, you can’t afford to miss a tackle in a game like this. Unfortunately we made those mistakes tonight, but those are mistakes we can fix and learn from,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said.

Throughout the game, the Bearcats had multiple missed opportunities, and scoring chances left on the table, with a red zone interception and two out of bounds kickoffs that set up Aurora scoring drives.