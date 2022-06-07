In the top spot, high school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska head to Hastings for state finals

The best high school rodeo athletes in the state will make their way to Hastings, Nebraska June 10-12 to compete for the title of Nebraska’s best.
The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo features the top thirty contestants in each of thirteen events (top sixty in the team roping.) The high school students have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons.
The thirteen events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.
The first go-round takes place June 10 at 11 am and 6 pm. The second go-round is June 11 at 11 am and 6 pm. After the two rounds, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 12 at 1 pm. The cutting will be held at 7 am on June 10-11, with the final round at 8 am on June 12. The reined cow horse will be at 10 am on June 10-11.
The top four in each event, after the state finals are over, qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, held this year in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.
The 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 12.
For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
Local qualifiers:
Barrel Racing
Blaise Lange, Harrison
Jaycee Lambert, Harrison
Boys Cutting
Matt Symonds, Mitchell
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Clancey Symonds, Mitchell
Breakaway Roping
Jasmine Dyer, Crawford
Girls Cutting
Jayda Meyring, Alliance
Pole Bending
Emily Bennett, Bayard
Saddle Bronc Riding
Leif Meidell, Harrison
Steer Wrestling
Taydon Gorsuch, Gering
Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg
TC Hughson, Morrill
Coy Fleming, Bayard
Team Roping
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance
Joe Todd-Hopkins, Bayard
Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh
Tie-Down Roping
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance
Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh
Reined Cow Horse
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Jayda Meyring, Alliance