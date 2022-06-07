In the top spot, high school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska head to Hastings for state finals

The best high school rodeo athletes in the state will make their way to Hastings, Nebraska June 10-12 to compete for the title of Nebraska’s best.

The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo features the top thirty contestants in each of thirteen events (top sixty in the team roping.) The high school students have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons.

The thirteen events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.

The first go-round takes place June 10 at 11 am and 6 pm. The second go-round is June 11 at 11 am and 6 pm. After the two rounds, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 12 at 1 pm. The cutting will be held at 7 am on June 10-11, with the final round at 8 am on June 12. The reined cow horse will be at 10 am on June 10-11.

The top four in each event, after the state finals are over, qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, held this year in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.

The 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 12.

For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.

Local qualifiers:

Barrel Racing

Blaise Lange, Harrison

Jaycee Lambert, Harrison

Boys Cutting

Matt Symonds, Mitchell

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Clancey Symonds, Mitchell

Breakaway Roping

Jasmine Dyer, Crawford

Girls Cutting

Jayda Meyring, Alliance

Pole Bending

Emily Bennett, Bayard

Saddle Bronc Riding

Leif Meidell, Harrison

Steer Wrestling

Taydon Gorsuch, Gering

Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg

TC Hughson, Morrill

Coy Fleming, Bayard

Team Roping

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance

Joe Todd-Hopkins, Bayard

Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh

Tie-Down Roping

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance

Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh

Reined Cow Horse

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Jayda Meyring, Alliance