Independence League Baseball announces new team

LARAMIE, WY – Independence League Baseball, along with its seven founding members throughout the Great Plains announce the arrival of their 8th member in Laramie, Wyoming. The team will play at Cowboy Field which is located on the University of Wyoming campus and home of the Wyoming Cowboys up until the program folded in 1996.

The new team in Laramie will join the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Casper Horseheads (Casper, WY), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD) & Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, NE) for the inaugural Independence League Baseball season in 2022.

Independence League Baseball is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization is operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.