Independence League Baseball announces new team

LARAMIE, WY – Independence League Baseball, along with its seven founding members throughout the Great Plains announce the arrival of their 8th member in Laramie, Wyoming. The team will play at Cowboy Field which is located on the University of Wyoming campus and home of the Wyoming Cowboys up until the program folded in 1996.
The new team in Laramie will join the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Casper Horseheads (Casper, WY), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD) & Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, NE) for the inaugural Independence League Baseball season in 2022.
Independence League Baseball is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization is operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.
“We are extremely excited to bring a family first environment to the great city of Laramie. Our team believes Summer Collegiate Baseball is an incredible experience not only for the players, but for the community at large. This was a no brainer opportunity to bring a competitive summer team to one of the best communities in the United States,” said co-owner, Austin Byler. Fans can expect to experience affordable, family-friendly entertainment that provides an opportunity for collegiate baseball players from throughout the country to develop and hone their skills as they pursue their ultimate goal of playing professional baseball. Independence League Baseball teams will play a schedule consisting of a 60+ regular season games in addition to playoffs to determine a league champion from late May through early August.
“Austin Byler and I are very close friends that understand the true impact Summer Collegiate Baseball has on a community, the players, host families, vendors and the country as a whole,” said co-owner, Aaron Nielsen. “We are driven to create an exciting environment for families that the Laramie community can be proud of for many years to come. Our first step – Name the team! We look forward to recommendations and we will be sharing the winning name and brand early on next year.”
“We are asking fans to give us their input and suggestions for the name of the team,” said Nielsen. “We need the fans’ great ideas for the name since this team belongs to the people of Laramie and the surrounding communities. Some great team names have already been suggested and we look forward to hearing from more people in the community.” Team name suggestions can be submitted via email to laramie.baseball2022@gmail.com.
Laramie team website and ticketing information coming soon! You can also follow the team on social media:
Twitter - @LaramieBaseball
Instagram - @LaramieBaseball
Facebook - @Laramie-Baseball-Team
Independence League Baseball is actively recruiting and vetting additional teams, venues and operators for the 2022 season and beyond. Announcements on these and more will be shared as commitments are finalized. For more information visit www.independenceleague.com.