Jaelin Howell is soccer's top player again

Former Florida State University midfielder Jaelin Howell has won the MAC Hermann Trophy for the second straight year. The trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, is awarded annually to the best player in NCAA Division I soccer.

Howell’s maternal grandparents are Roy and Donna Norgard of Crawford.

Howell is the second player from Florida State to win the Hermann trophy, but the first to win it twice. In 2007, Mami Yamaguchi was the first Seminole to win the honor.

Howell’s many honors include being a two-time United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American (2020-2021). She also was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Midfielder of the Year those two years and made the All-ACC First-Team three times. In addition, she played on two NCAA tournament championship teams (2018, 2021).

Last month, Howell was selected second in the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville. She will receive her degree from FSU in May.

The other finalists for the Hermann Trophy this year were midfielder Mikayla Colohan from Brigham Young University and forward Kelsey Turnbow from Santa Clara University. All three led their teams to the 2021 College Cup.