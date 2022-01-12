Jaelin Howell is soccer's top player again

Former Florida State University midfielder Jaelin Howell has won the MAC Hermann Trophy for the second straight year. The trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, is awarded annually to the best player in NCAA Division I soccer.
Howell’s maternal grandparents are Roy and Donna Norgard of Crawford.
Howell is the second player from Florida State to win the Hermann trophy, but the first to win it twice. In 2007, Mami Yamaguchi was the first Seminole to win the honor.
Howell’s many honors include being a two-time United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American (2020-2021). She also was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Midfielder of the Year those two years and made the All-ACC First-Team three times. In addition, she played on two NCAA tournament championship teams (2018, 2021).
Last month, Howell was selected second in the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville. She will receive her degree from FSU in May.
The other finalists for the Hermann Trophy this year were midfielder Mikayla Colohan from Brigham Young University and forward Kelsey Turnbow from Santa Clara University. All three led their teams to the 2021 College Cup.
Jaelin is not the only outstanding athlete in her family. Brothers Jack and Jake are football standouts, as was their father. John Howell, a native of Mullen, starred at Colorado State University and in the NFL as a safety. He was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl in 2003.
Jack was the starting free safety at CSU this fall and was named to the True Freshman All-American Team by 247 Sports. Just a sophomore, Jake played both offense and defense on the Cherry Creek High (Denver) state championship team this fall.
Athletic genes also come from their mother, the former Laura Norgard. She was a standout in three sports at Crawford High in the mid-1990s.