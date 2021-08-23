Jordan wins pro debut at Saturday's Last Ride

For Jordan, he is hoping this is the start of a long professional MMA career.

“It is something I want to stick with and stay in the contact sport. The drive is there,” he said. “I hope to get these wins up and hopefully I can go to Bellator.”

The Jordan and Alvarez fight was the main event on the night of six total matches. The matches had a lot of special moments. Bolger said this was a bittersweet fight card for him and his partners Shawn Heil, Jason Marlin, and Nancy Dishman. For Bolger this is projected to be his last fight that he will organize after 14 years.

“It was an awesome night. There were some great fights. I was super stoked but nervous because this is bittersweet for us,” he said. “This is our last show. We have been doing this for over 14 years and I will miss the guys. We started a new family with us here.”

One fight in particular showed how family MMA fighting in the area is. Fabian Salazar from Scottsbluff was matched up against Cody Scherer from Sterling, Colorado. This was a special fight because after Salazar earned the first round knockout at the buzzer, Salazar paid homage to Steven Teniente, who was part of the MMA family who died three days before Saturday’s fight in a car accident.

Bolger said that was special moment.