Jordan wins pro debut at Saturday's Last Ride

Kameron Jordan made his pro debut, a successful one at Saturday’s Legion Combat Sports 30 Last Ride MMA fights at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.
Jordan, a 2016 North Platte St. Pats graduate, overcame a big play by opponent Anthony Alvarez, of Yuma, Colorado, to earn a tap out after just one minute, 29 seconds in the first round.
Jordan was one happy camper after the fight as he dedicated the fight to his new baby and his girlfriend. The two joined him in the ring after the match as Jordan was presented the belt from Alvarez.
“It was like another day in the office for me; it was a little bit more pressure because it was the main event,” Jordan said. “I had a lot of my friends and family here so the pressure was on. I am just glad I showed up.”
The main event between Jordan and Alvarez did last long, but it started out in a making of a battle between the two fighters.
“I wrestled well,” Jordan said. “He caught me with a good shot but my wrestling base was there and went with that and I came out on top.”
Geno Bolger, fight organizer, said the main event was good.
“They started going after each other right away,” Bolger said. “Anthony caught Kam with a good right which buckled him. Kam jumped back up and took Anthony down, took his back, and submitted him.”
For Jordan, he is hoping this is the start of a long professional MMA career.
“It is something I want to stick with and stay in the contact sport. The drive is there,” he said. “I hope to get these wins up and hopefully I can go to Bellator.”
The Jordan and Alvarez fight was the main event on the night of six total matches. The matches had a lot of special moments. Bolger said this was a bittersweet fight card for him and his partners Shawn Heil, Jason Marlin, and Nancy Dishman. For Bolger this is projected to be his last fight that he will organize after 14 years.
“It was an awesome night. There were some great fights. I was super stoked but nervous because this is bittersweet for us,” he said. “This is our last show. We have been doing this for over 14 years and I will miss the guys. We started a new family with us here.”
One fight in particular showed how family MMA fighting in the area is. Fabian Salazar from Scottsbluff was matched up against Cody Scherer from Sterling, Colorado. This was a special fight because after Salazar earned the first round knockout at the buzzer, Salazar paid homage to Steven Teniente, who was part of the MMA family who died three days before Saturday’s fight in a car accident.
Bolger said that was special moment.
“Steven was part of the family,” Bolger said. “He has been with us and he helps me with the Entertainment and Combat sports. He is always there. He is the first guy there and last guy to leave. Fabian has been family with us for years. It is good to see him back in town.”
The Salazar and Scherer fight was the co-main and Salazar improved to 6-5 with the win.
The other four fights were also good. Two of the matches went into the second round while the other two didn’t last past the first.
The night was started when Paul Reishus of Torrington, Wyoming faced off against Grant Galbraith. This was Reishus’ first fight after having his first one canceled because of the COVID pandemic a couple years ago.
Saturday night, Reishus and Galbraith, of Winner, South Dakota, battled hard for two rounds. Reishus was declared the winner after Galbraith didn’t answer the bell to start the third round.
Reishus said his first fight went alright.
“I think I did alright. It was my first fight,” he said. “This is like my one and done thing. I just turned 36 and I at least wanted to do one before I turned too old. I might do another one or not. I will have to see if my wife will let me do more.”
The second fight on the card saw Aeneas Renfrow of Omaha matched up against Agapito Flores out of Wyoming. That match saw Renfrow dominate the first round and earned a first-round tap out to get his fifth win in his MMA career.
The third match saw Adam Rawson of Wray, Colorado, matched up with Makoa RunsAgainst from South Dakota. This one was interesting because RunsAgainst won after Rawson was disqualified because of an illegal knee in the first round.
The fourth match saw Alex Dubray of Alliance take on LJ Chasing Hawk of Winner, South Dakota, in a bout that went into the second round. Dubray picked up the win after the referee stopped the fight 19 seconds in the round.
The final two bouts were the Salazar and Scherer and the Jordan and Alvarez fight.