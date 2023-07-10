GERING — The Gering B&C Steel Junior Legion baseball team last went to state in baseball in 2009.

That long wait ended after a 13-10 win over Alliance Sunday to qualify for the upcoming weekend’s Nebraska American Legion Class B tournament in Alliance.

Alliance, as the host team, will also be in the tournament that begins Saturday, July 15.

Gering coach Grant Rimington said his team played well all tournament to come away with the title this weekend.

“We came together as a team and played fundamental baseball,” Rimington said. “We have been talking about the standard and brand of baseball that we want to play, and the kids were able to execute on that and continue on it through the whole tournament.”

“This is the first time we have been there as a junior program since 2009,” Rimington said. “We are super excited to be there and, hopefully, we can represent Area 7 well.”

The pairings for the state tournament won’t be released until Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We have to come out and play our brand of baseball and be very fundamental,” Rimington said of the state tournament. “We have to control what we can control and control the mental side of the game.”

Alliance earned a spot in the championship game with a come-from-behind 9-8 win over Sidney after trailing 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Spartans scored all three runs with two outs to get the win and move into the title game.

Gering and Alliance combined for 23 hits in the title game. The teams combined for 10 runs in the first inning as Alliance led 6-4.

Gering scored their first two runs of the game as Kelan Dunn had a two-run scoring double and later scored the fourth run on a Lukah Schwery double.

Conor Cardiff put the Spartans up 5-4 in the bottom of the frame with a two-run single, and Tony Escamilla added an RBI single.

Gering came back with four more runs in the second on just three hits. Barron Williams tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI single, and then Lukah Schwery had a two-out single to put Gering up 8-6.

Alliance got one back in the bottom of the second to make it 8-7, but Gering added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, including a two-out solo home run in the fourth by Schwery for a 10-7 lead.

Gering led 11-8 after five innings, and that was when Alliance added two in the sixth to slice the lead deficit to 11-10. Alliance’s Espen Lanik was hit by pitch followed by Clarke getting a single.

Alliance loaded the bases with two outs when Cardiff singled in two runs.

Gering added two insurance runs in the seventh, all coming with two outs. Isaiah Murillo, Ray and Bo Gamble started things with consecutive singles.

Alliance got two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended on a groundout to short.

Alliance finished with 11 hits including three from Escamilla, who also had two RBI. Cardiff had two hits and four RBI. Smith also had three hits in the game.

Gering finished with 12 hits as Ray and Schwery each had three hits.

Schwery was a triple from hitting for the cycle and had four RBI. Ray had three singles with two RBI and three runs scored.

Dunn also had two hits with a double and two RBI while Rece Knight scored three runs along with Murillo.

Colter Shellito picked up the win in going four innings while allowing seven runs, eight hits, and striking out four. Jude Connely picked up the save in tossing the final three innings in striking out three and allowing three hits and three runs.

Gering 10, Sidney 2

Alliance 7, Chadron 0

The Gering B&C Steel junior legion baseball team moved a win away from the Class B, Area 7 championship Saturday with a strong pitching performance from Barron Williams

Alliance stayed alive in the tournament with a win over Chadron in an elimination game.

That matchup was a close dual until the seventh. Alliance scored took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and neither team scored until the top of the seventh when Allianced added five runs on a single and six walks.

The only hit in the seventh came from Cody Galles who had a two-run single in the frame.

Gering led Sidney 5-0 after three innings.

It was enough for Williams, who kept Sidney’s bats in check. He scattered four hits while striking out three and walking three.

Sidney’s lone two runs came in the fourth inning.

Gering added plated five more runs, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Gering managed nine hits in the contest. Isaiah Murillo, Lukah Schwery, and Dawson Elsen each had two hits in the contest. Ryland Ray had one hit with four RBI.

Sidney 3, Chadron 2

Gering 6, Alliance 5

The opening day of the Class B, Area 7 junior legion baseball tournament in Gering came down to the seventh innings in both contests Friday.

The opener saw Sidney score the winning run on a passed ball in the seventh inning.

Then in the second game Gering scored three times in the sixth inning to grab a 6-4 lead and then Colter Shellito got the final four outs to earn the save.

The Gering and Alliance contest battle throughout as both teams scored a run in the first inning.

Gering took a 3-1 lead in the second on an Isaiah Murillo single.

Alliance tied the game with two runs in the fourth, and then went up with a run in the fifth as Cody Galles doubled and scored on a ground out by Ethan Little Hoop.

Gering scored all three runs in the sixth inning with two outs.

Gering outhit Alliance 7-5. Murillo had two hits with three RBI for B&C, while Lukah Schwery had two runs scored.

Alliance was led at the plate by Garcia with two hits with a run scored and an RBI.

Bo Gable got the win on the mound for Gering, going 5 2/3 innings in striking out three and scattering five hits.