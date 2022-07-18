Junior Spartans end season at state

The Alliance FNBO Junior Spartans finished the season 26-13 after falling to the Wayne Junior Legion Blue Devils on Sunday 5-1 at the state tournament in Wahoo.

The Blue Devils got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after putting two on base on a walk and hit by pitch. One run came in on a fielder’s choice and the second on a sacrifice, both on bunts to pitcher Kaden Ferguson.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Wayne scored another on a passed ball to go up 3-0.

Alliance cut the lead after getting a run in the top of the third inning. Tony Escamilla singled on a line drive to center field and with Espen Lanik up to bat, stole second and proceeded to advance to third base on a wild pitch. Lanik hit a ground out to second base to bring Escamilla in to score. This would be the only run the Spartans could get.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the fifth inning when Wayne scored two more, one on a single and the other on a sacrifice bunt.

The Spartans out-hit the Blue Devils 7-5, all singles as Michael Johnson led the team as he finished 3-for-3. The other hits came from Ferguson, Jonah Amill, Escamilla, and Crowe.

Ferguson got the start on the mound, going 1.2 innings and gave up two hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks. Crowe finished the game, giving up three hits, two runs, two walks and recorded one strikeout.