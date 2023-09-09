GERING —They were dirt-covered, exhausted and wind chapped.

But Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens were also champions.

The two claimed the elite men’s and women’s titles, respectively, during the inaugural U.S. Cycling Gravel National Championships. The elite divisions headlined the event and had a $60,000 payout for the men’s and women’s 131-mile races.

Individuals also had the opportunity to compete in 24.8-, 52.6- and 88.8-mile courses, and the fields were broken down into divisions based on age and other categories.

Roughly 550 individuals took part in the races, which all started and ended at the Gering Civic Plaza.

“It was a real tactical race,” Swenson said of the 131-mile course through the Panhandle. “That back loop we did had a lot of loose, sandy, silky roads, and there also was a lot of wind — crosswind, tailwind, headwind. It made for a constantly changing dynamic of the race. You really had to pay attention to where your tires were to make sure you didn’t sink into any loose sand and crash or have any issues. There was 50 miles (of the course) that were pretty stressful I thought.”

Swenson, of Heber City, Utah, finished just 24 seconds over the six-hour mark and made his breakaway to the front within the last few miles of the course, just outside the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.

“There was a tailwind going back into town, so for me, I figured that was a good place to try and attack and try and make a gap from the other three guys I was with,” said Swenson, who broke the Leadville Trail 100 MTB record by 15 minutes last month in Leadville, Colorado.

Alexey Vermeulen outraced Brennan Wertz and and Payson McElveen down the final stretch to finish second in 6:00.43.

“It was real well-timed technical, uphill (move),” Vermeulen said of Swenson’s dash to the front. “It kind of caught us all a little off-guard. We had one guy chasing (the group) and I think some of us were more focused on that, myself included. And the front of the race went away.”

Vermeulen escaped being one of the riders who had their competition end as a result of a crash early in the elite race.

“I was just beside it. I got lucky,” he said. “A little dent on the bike but I managed to get away. It was so easy to be in that crash or to get a flat (tire) or have anything happen. Sometimes you just have to be happy with what (the result) is. I definitely am, but it was a missed opportunity for sure.”

Stephens, of Dallas, Texas, completed the 131-mile course in 6:45.33, nearly three minutes ahead of Alexis Skarda (6:48.15).

“I went in with the plan to attack with about 30 (kilometers) to go,” Stephens said. “There is a pretty steep climb out there and (the plan) worked.”

Stephens came into the weekend after winning the women’s race in the Garmin Gravel Worlds in Lincoln on Aug. 26, and the Dakota Five-0 in Spearfish, South Dakota, last weekend. The latter is a 50-mile mountain bike race but has roughly 6,500 feet of climbing.

“It was a pretty good prep,” she said. “Winning Gravel Worldsgave me the confidence that I could ride strong over the 131-mile course. We hit the first minimal maintenance road around 50 kilometers. I pretty much got away (from the pack) with a bunch of mountain bikers.

“That was something I was pretty excited about because I knew I had more endurance than those riders, but they had a lot of skill,” she said. “We had a group of four that rolled most of the course together, which protected us from the wind.”

Stephens was eventually able to break off on her own and ride to the title.

“It feels pretty awesome to be the first winner of the gravel national championships,” she said. “I get to wear stars and stripes at every gravel race I go to now, so looking forward to that.”