Kimball freshman medals in Class D

NORTH PLATTE - Competing in his first Class D boys state golf tournament, Kimball freshman Kyler Lusche walked away with a 14th-place medal following the final round on Wednesday at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Club.

Lusche shot an 81 in Tuesday’s first round. He followed that up with an 87, but still managed to finish in medalist contention with a 168 total.

Teegan Sonneman of North Platte St. Patrick’s won the individual title with a score of 149. His teammate Connor Hasenauer placed runner-up with a 151.

Overton captured the team championship with a 681 total. St. Pat’s was second with a 684.

A pair of Panhandle teams competed at state. Crawford finished in a tie for 11th with a 768 and Hemingford ended 15th with a 791.

Hay Springs’ Gabe Varvel was the next highest local finisher behind Lusche. Varvel placed in a tie for 22nd with a two-day score of 173.

Dax Powell led Hemingford individually with a 40th-place finish. He totaled a score of 178. Also for the Bobcats, Daren McConville was 57th with a 188, Drew Varner was 70th with a 197, Ethan Specht was 90th with a 231, and Neo Powell was 93rd with a 245.

Crawford was paced by Payton Swanson, who finished 55th with a 186. Also for the Rams, John Nolan finished 55th with a 186, Rhett Flack finished 68th with a 193, Roman Metz was 79th with a 202, and Mitchell Knode was 88th with a 227.

Leyton’s Jason Jensen ended 83rd with a final score of 212.

Team Scores

Overton 681, North Platte St. Pats 684, Pender 688, Howells-Dodge 701, Thayer Central 710, Loomis 723, Lawrence-Nelson 728, Southern Valley 731, Humphrey St. Francis 736, Wausa 751, Crawford 768, Perkins County 768, Neligh-Oakdale 772, Stanton 772, Hemingford 791.

Individual Scores

Top 15

1, Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Pats, 149

2, Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Pats, 151

3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 154

4, Zachery Vanderwoort, Thayer Central, 155

5, Gage Burns, Creighton, 161

6, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 164

6, Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 164

8, Quinton Heineman, Pender, 166

8, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 166

10, Jaden Kosch, Humphrey-St. Francis, 167

10, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 167

10, Colbi Smith, South Loup/Callaway/Arnold, 167

10, Cole Kramer Sandhills Valley, 167

14, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81

15, Jacob Klooz, Friend, 169

15, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 169

Other Local Players

22, Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, 173

40, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 178

41, Elijah Schmid, Creek Valley, 179

55, Payton Swanson, Crawford, 186

56, John Nolan, Crawford, 187

57, Daren McConville, Hemingford 188

68, Rhett Flack, Crawford, 193

70, Drew Varner, Hemingford, 197

79, Roman Metz, Crawford, 202

83, Jason Jensen, Leyton, 212

88, Mitchell Knode, Crawford, 227

90, Ethan Specht, Hemingford, 231

93, Neo Powell, Hemingford, 245