Kimball's Payton Wise finishes third in Class C

The Class C Golf Tournament finished up at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Tuesday.

Kimball’s Payton Wise and Mitchell’s Jacqueline Bowles finished in the top 15 individuals. Wise finished with a two-round total of 161 while Bowles finished with 181.

The Longhorn’s final athlete Kaitlin Heeg tied for 22nd with Kearney Catholic’s Madie Waggoner with a score of 190.

Mitchell’s McKinley Knotts tied for 33rd with 201, Lexi Schledewitz with 207 finished 44th, Marissa Cardona tied for 77th with O’Neill’s Claire Popkes with 228, and Hayley Blackstone was 83rd with a 243 score.

Individual Top 15 Results

1. Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus 157

2. Lynzi Becker, Cozad 160

3. Payton Wise, Kimball 161

T4. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 162

T4. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian 162

6. Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic 167

7. Emery Custer, Broken Bow 170

8. Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 173