Kuxhausen’s among top scorers in Europe

Former Scottsbluff and Western Nebraska Community College basketball player Dru Kuxhausen is living the dream of playing professional basketball and his playing is taking place in Georgia, but not the state of Georgia in the United States.

Kuxhausen is on the BC Olimpi team in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the country that is just north of Turkey and Iran. Kuxhausen said his team is part of two leagues in the Eurobasketball league.

“The season is going good so far,” Kuxhausen said. “It has been very enjoyable to start my career in Georgia playing for BC Olimpi. We are a part of two different leagues; the Georgian Superleague and the CBL in Armenia, and currently we are on an 8-game winning streak.”

Kuxhausen is having a stellar season with just a few games left in the season. Kuxhausen is ranked eighth in the league in scoring at 17.13 points a contest in the Superleague and he had the seventh-best scoring game in league history when he scored 38 points in a game against TSU on Nov. 26 when he buried five 3-pointers.

Kuxhausen has scored in double figures in every game except for the first two games of the league back on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. Since then, he had a 32-point performance in his last game on Dec. 11 when he buried six 3-pointers. He also had a season best 7 3-pointers in games on Nov. 11 against Cilicia and then on Dec. 3 against Vera.

“The main league, Georgian Super league, is the league here in Tbilisi Georgia, where we play mostly teams from Tbilisi and a few other teams from outside of the city, such as Batumi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi. The games can be watched at GBF.ge.”

Kuxhausen and his Olimpi team will next be in action Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, when they play Kavkasia and then wrap up the regular season Dec. 30 against Cactus. Olimpi is third in the standings with a 5-2 record while Kavkasia leads the league at 7-1 and Cactus is second at 6-1.

Kuxhausen said playing professionally overseas is definitely a different experience, but one that is elevating his game.

“Playing overseas is definitely a different type of basketball than I have ever experienced,” Kuxhausen said. “The physicality is something that I have had to adjust to, but overall it is definitely helping my game a lot right now. I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to improve myself any way I can.”

While Kuxhausen is having a stellar professional career overseas, his high school and college career in the United States has been great as well.

At Scottsbluff, he scored 2,110 career points and ranked 17th all-time among boys in the state of Nebraska. He averaged 11.5 points a game his freshman year as a Bearcat and his senior year saw him average 28.5 points a contest.

After high school, he signed to play at Chadron State College his freshman year before transferring back to WNCC his sophomore year. At WNCC he averaged 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and three assists while connecting on 51% of his 3-point shots, sinking 119 treys, which ranks second in the season 3-pointers made in the WNCC record boo behind Rick Kinner’s 122 treys

He also shot 89.1% from the charity stripe and scored in double figures 27 times. He tipped the 30-point mark twice and had 20 or more points in a game 15 times.

After WNCC, Kuxhausen signed with Division I McNeese State where he scored 753 points in his two years averaging 14.7 points his junior year and 11.8 points his senior year. He also buried 125 3-pointers his junior year and had 199 in two years. His junior year at McNeese saw Kuxhausen break or tie five individual school records and one conference record when he made those 125 treys in the season. He also led the NCAA with 3-pointers made and was only the second McNeese player to lead the nation in a statistical category.

Kuxhausen then used his COVID year and played one year at the University of Northern Colorado last year where he averaged 11.1 points in 37 games, finishing with a 42.3 percentage from beyond the arc.

The one thing that Kuxhausen has to get used to playing overseas is the style of basketball. But the team he is on fits his style of play perfectly.

“The biggest difference between overseas basketball and basketball at home has been the physicality,” he said. “Playing against older, stronger players, it has really forced me to play a different style of basketball. Playing for BC Olimpi has been very good for me because they play toward my strengths and allow me to shoot the ball and be in a style of offense that really fits my game.”

Kuxhausen said his goal for the season is to get his Georgia team as far as he can in the playoffs and keep getting better before he returns home for the summer. Kuxhausen will be eligible for the 2023 NBA draft.

“My goals for this season are really to just put together a complete rookie year and help my team go as far in the playoffs as possible before coming home in the summer,” he said.

While Kuxhausen does miss his family back home, he is also liking his time in Tbilisi, Georgia. He said he is learning a different culture and food.

“The country of Georgia is a beautiful place. I have really enjoyed getting to learn about their culture and experiencing a different way of life,” he said. “My favorite thing about Georgia is definitely the food. Khinkali and Hachapuri are my favorites right now.”

Kuxhausen is one of 19 former WNCC players playing overseas all around Europe. Those former WNCC players playing overseas include Phil Fayne (2015-16) playing in Poland; Scott Bamforth (2009-10) playing in Spain; Francisco Cruz (2009-10) playing in Turkey; Djordje Dimitrijevic (2016-18) playing in Hungary; Vinnie Shahid (2016-18) playing in Iceland; Ricards Pinne (2017) playing in Latvia; Terrance Motley (2011-12) playing in Greece; Sebastian Suarez (2011-13) playing in Chili; Julio Guity (2013-15) playing in Lebanon; Leon Tomic playing in Croatia; Raul Delgado (2010-11) playing in Mexico; Diamond Onwuka (2016-17) playing in Spain; Andrew Ramirez (2015-16) playing in Copenhagen; Deividas Busma playing in Austria; Michael Sparks (2015-16) playing for Gyumri Falcons in the American League A; Miguel Gotti playing for Panama; Teddy Allen (2019-20) playing for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the CEBL and DuVaughn Maxwell (2010-12) playing for Fully Loaded in the The Basketball League.

Kuxhausen said it is cool watching former Cougars play professionally as well as his former teammates.

“It is cool to see my old teammates still playing the game and even guys from WNCC that I watched growing up,” he said. “I like to keep up with my old teammate Henry Tanksley, who is also a rookie over season right now.”

Overall, Kuxhausen is just blessed that he gets to keep playing the game that he loves.

“I am just blessed to be able to still play the game I love,” he said. “I am thankful that BC Olimpi has given me the opportunity to keep going.”