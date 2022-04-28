Lady Bearcats fall in regular season finale

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the North Platte Bulldogs at Landers Soccer Complex on Thursday for the regular season finale, losing 3-1.

The last time the two teams met on March 28, the Bulldogs won 6-0 at home.

“We have a different formation, we're a little more seasoned, but so are they. I think it’s just repetition and the girls understanding what it’s going to take to become that next level team,” coach Chad Larson said. “You can’t just come out and show up, you have to earn it. I think in the second half, they realized what it takes to compete against a team like this.”

With this being the last regular season game, the seniors for the Bearcats will be missed following the conclusion of the season but the Bearcats will also bring back a lot of players.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because I love our seniors but it’s also exciting because it means that we will bring a lot of people back next year and I know we’ve got some good kids coming up through the middle school,” Larson said. “It’s exciting so we’re trying to not only finish out this season strong but we’re looking to build to be even better next year.”

Of the three goals scored by the Bulldogs, two were scored in the first half. The first tally on the board came from Kaitlyn Evans midway through the half. It didn’t take much longer for Sydney Letourneau to score one of her own to put North Platte up 2-0 by halftime.

The Bulldogs continued to get shots on goal but throughout the game, the ball soared over the goal or it went wide. Minutes into the second half, Evans scored her second of the game and final goal for North Platte.

With minutes remaining in regulation, Bearcat Ella Foote scored the lone goal for Scottsbluff to cut the North Platte lead to 3-1.

There was excitement from the bench the moment the ball went into the net. This was the first goal for the Bearcats against the Bulldogs since the 2018-2019 season.

“It’s been a while since we’ve scored against them. North Platte is a good quality Class A program so we always try to gauge ourselves against them year in and year out,” Larson said. “We don’t necessarily like that we lost 3-1 but we competed in the second half and we cracked the back of the net for the first time in a long time against them. It’s kind of a notch in the belt against a good quality team.”

Scottsbluff would have more chances but were unable to convert, giving North Platte the 3-1 lead.

The Bearcats had seven shots on goal as goalkeeper Jessica Schaff had nine saves in the game.

Before their sub-district game, the Bearcats need to remember that soccer is a physical sport and to play like they did in the second half against North Platte.

“I think what we did in the second half, just challenging them and then understanding that soccer is a contact sport, it’s a physical sport and you have to go out and earn every possession, every shot, every victory,” Larson said. “We’ll just keep building on that philosophy.”

Scottsbluff will host the winner of the Holdrege and Lexington game on Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. in the Class B-8 sub-district final.

“We had to win out some games to put ourselves in a position to host and we’d much rather play at home than go on the road,” Larson said. “Anytime you can play at home, that’s an advantage so hopefully we get a good turnout of crowd and people and come out with a W.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.