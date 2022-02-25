Lady Bearcats lose heartbreaker

The Scottsbluff girls’ basketball team hosted the Waverly Vikings in the Class B-3 District Final game on Friday, losing 50-48. This was the first game the Bearcats dropped since Jan. 15 against Cheyenne East.

“(Waverly) played a great game, played as well as you can,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “They had a great plan for Payton (Burda) and Mariyah (Avila). Hats off to them, well done.”

Being the only senior on the team and this being her last basketball game at Scottsbluff, Avila said this loss hurts but it’s not the end.

“It hurts, that one is going to sting for a while,” Avila said. “Fortunately, I’m not done yet because I have my college career ahead of me.”

The game was close from start to finish as the Vikings scored the first two points of the game before the Bearcats scored four straight from a Taryn Spady bucket and pair of free throws.

By the end of the first quarter, Scottsbluff led 13-9. This would be the biggest lead they’d have at the end of a quarter.

The second frame began with the Vikings going on a 5-2 run to cut the Bearcat lead to one at 15-14 with 5:54 remaining in the half.

Waverly took their first lead since it was 2-0 on a Parker Christiansen lay-up to go up 21-20 with 1:02 left in the second quarter.

Scottsbluff took the lead back on two free throws by Marly Laucomer, which would be her first points of the game. The teams went into halftime having one free throw apiece to put the score at 23-22 in favor of the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff was outscored by Waverly 10-9 in the third quarter with the score tied at 32-32 at the end of the frame. Of the nine Bearcat points in the quarter, five came from Paige Horne. All 10 points for the Vikings came from Paige Radenslaben.

With the score tied at 32, both teams would fight for a lead in the final quarter of the game. The frame saw multiple ties as the teams tried to edge the other.

The dagger that gave Waverly the win was a 3-pointer from Emelia Rourke, her only one of the game. Scottsbluff tried to come back as Avila scored a jumper and then with 0.5 seconds left, Burda was fouled.

She went to the line for a 1-and-1 but her free throw was off the mark and the rebound was bobbled around, giving Waverly the 50-48 win.

Scottsbluff had two players finish in double figures. Horne led the Bearcats with 15 points as Avila had 12, most of which came in the fourth quarter. Waverly also had two in double-digits as Anna Clarke had 15 and Radenslaben had 13.

This season for the Bearcats has been one for the record books as they recorded 22 wins and finished with an overall record of 22-4.

“As far as our kids, they are champions at everything they’ve done, they’re the best team in school history. Mariyah is the best player I’ve ever been around,” Bollish said. “We’re sorry and we’ll get it back for her. The kids played unbelievably tough and I’m crazy proud of them. The ball bounced funny, it didn’t bounce our way.”

Avila may have finished her high school basketball career for the Bearcats but she will keep track of how they do in the future while she plays at Hastings College next year.

“I love them, especially this year. I don’t think we’ve ever been so close,” Avila said. “I know they’re going to continue to get better and I’m going to keep track of them and I hope they will keep track of me. It was an honor to play with them.”

Waverly 9 13 10 18 - 50

Scottsbluff 13 10 9 16 - 48

WAVERLY

Anna Clarke 15, Paige Radenslaben 13, Abbie Carter 6, Emelia Rourke 5, Parker Christiansen 4, Maci Steckelberg 4, Annie Harms 3.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Paige Horne 15, Mariyah Avila 12, Taryn Spady 6, Anna Kelley 6, Marly Laucomer 5, Payton Burda 4.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

