Lady Bearcats open season with win

After two postponed games in the last week, the Scottsbluff girls’ soccer team kicked off their season against the Tigers from Sterling, Colorado at home on Tuesday. The Bearcats won the game 10-0 behind four from Ella Foote.

“I think they were just so hungry to come out and play. I’ve been using the analogy just holding a horse back that wants to run so today, we just got to let the horse go and they ran,” head coach Chad Larson said. “They did it extremely well so I was really proud of them, because not getting to play for so long, we just felt like we’re practicing and practicing, so I was extremely happy.”

Addi Wilson scored the first goal of the game less than a minute in before Foote would score the next two. The Bearcats had the wind on their side in the first half as the Tigers struggled to get the ball on the Scottsbluff side of the field.

Anna Kelley and Jaime Modec added to the Bearcats total for their only goals of the game, putting Scottsbluff up 5-0.

Foote scored her third for a hat trick before scoring one more prior to the end of the half. The sophomore finished with 10 total goals last season and Larson believes she has had a good start to this year.

“She just has a knack for finding the goal and I think she’s really grown from her freshman year,” Larson said. “I know it’s really early into her sophomore year but she just has a knack for finding the back of the net so now to get four, she’s off to a great start.”

Foote had a hat trick once last year as well and is excited for the rest of the year.

“I feel like our work is paying off and I’m excited for the rest of the season,” she said.

By halftime, Scottsbluff was up 7-0. It took some time before the Bearcats would get their next goal, this one coming from Shae Willats.

Kate Larson and Wilson had a goal apiece within the final minutes to put the score at 10-0 and ending the game before the 80 minutes.

The next game for the Bearcats will be in North Platte on March 28 to take on the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. MST.

“This is a good confidence builder but North Platte is a premier team so we just want to be able to compete with them because they’ve gotten us the last several years,” coach Larson said. “That’ll be a good gauge to see where we are at right now.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

