Lady Bearcats, Raiders advance to B-8 final

The postseason began on Monday for Class B as Scottsbluff hosted a pair of B-8 Sub-District girls’ basketball games. Scottsbluff and Sidney came out on top 68-37 and 56-49, respectively.
The game between Scottsbluff and Alliance was close at the start. Once the Bearcats had a 7-3 lead with 4:47 left in the first quarter, the teams were going back and forth.
Turnovers by Scottsbluff helped Alliance come back and by the end of the frame, the Bearcats held a 15-12 lead.
After the first quarter, it was all Scottsbluff as the Bearcats were able to adjust and minimize the turnovers.
“I thought it was pretty sloppy and a tough game to get in the flow of so we did the job, we took care of and one down, one to go,” Bearcat coach Dave Bollish said. “That’s our motto for the next couple of weeks, played the game, won the game and we’ve gotta get ready for the next.”
The Bearcats outscored the Bulldogs 20-10 in the second quarter, leading 35-22 going into the break.
No matter what Alliance did, Scottsbluff kept the pace, eventually leading 60-27 by the end of the third.
Alliance was able to outscore Scottsbluff in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough as Scottsbluff got the 68-37 win.
Scottsbluff had three in double figures as Payton Burda led the team with 15 followed by Mariyah Avila with 13 and Tatum Heimerman with 12. Alliance was led by Angie Davis and Avah Stegall who finished with 12 and 10, respectively.
With Sidney’s win over Gering, this will be the fourth time this year that the Bearcats and Raiders face off.
“We’re prepared, we’re familiar with them and ultimately, we are in the time of year, particularly in the sub-district, where you’ve got to take care of yourself. You have to not beat yourself, control what you can control and that’s going to be our focus on Wednesday.”
The second game of the night saw the Gering Bulldogs take on the Sidney Red Raiders, with Sidney coming away with the 56-49 win.
The game started with the Bulldogs going on an 8-2 run before the Raiders cut the lead to 8-6. Sidney would only score three more points opposed to Gering’s six. The Bulldogs led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Sidney outscored Gering 11-7 in the second quarter, with the Bulldogs maintaining a 21-20 going into halftime.
“We just wanted to keep doing what we were doing the first half, hoping that we’d get some shots to drop,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “We were taking decent shots. Gering was shooting the ball very well, knocking down some shots so I wasn’t overly disappointed with how we were playing. I just hoped that we could continue to get the same shots and hopefully a few of them go in.”
From the start of the second half, it was all Sidney. The Raiders took the lead on a Brynna Ross 3-pointer to take the lead with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter. By the end of the third, Sidney led 41-31.
“I think we had a lulling offense, we forced some things, didn’t get shots to drop and I think the biggest thing is that we didn’t keep them off the offensive rebounds,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “They out-boarded us on their offensive end and once they get second or third shots, they hit a couple threes off of rebounds. They sealed the game making 11 out of 12 free throws down the stretch. It’s hard to come back and beat a team when you have to stop the clock, foul people and then they hit free throw after free throw.”
The final frame of the game saw Gering outscore Sidney 18-15 but it wasn’t enough as Sidney would win 56-49.
“Just happy that they played hard to the last quarter and honestly, Gering did a great job of not going away,” Shaw said. “We had a nice third quarter against them but Gering had a nice fourth quarter and made it tight there a couple times, forced some turnovers and we just happened to hit enough free throws to finish it out.”
The difference in the second half, especially the fourth for Gering, was the turnovers.
“Sidney makes you turn the ball over just by the defense they play,” Land said. “We turned the ball over a bunch of times more the last two games than we did tonight and we corrected ourselves a little bit in that situation but we had some crucial ones late that we needed to score, cut it to three and then we turned the ball over.”
Sydnee Winkler led the Bulldogs with 21 and was followed by Carleigh Pszanka, who had 13. Sidney was led by Gabbie Fortner with 18 and Reese Riddle with 13.
The Bearcats will prepare for the Raiders by studying film and focusing on the next game to come.
“We’ll do film, shoot around and just kind of study and focus for Wednesday,” Bollish said.
After the first three times playing the Bearcats, Shaw hopes that they can come out and be competitive.
“They’re a tough team and playing on their home court will be a tough task for us and we just hope to come out, just put together a good game and be competitive,” Shaw said.
Scottsbluff and Sidney will face off in the B-8 Sub-District final on Wednesday at Scottsbluff High School. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. with the boys’ final to follow.
Game 1
Alliance 12 10 5 10 - 37
Scottsbluff 16 19 25 8 - 68
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 12, Avah Stegall 10, Bailey Stark 5, Macey Seebohm 4, Emma Wood 4, Leyton Schnell 3.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 15, Mariyah Avila 13, Tatum Heimerman 12, Paige Horne 6, Shae Willats 6, Anna Kelley 6, Marly Laucomer 5, Allie Darnell 3, Tierra West 2.
Game 2
Gering 14 7 10 18 - 49
Sidney 9 11 21 15 - 56
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 21, Carleigh Pszanka 13, Nickie Todd 8, Anaveah Rios 5, Neveah Hrasky 2.
SIDNEY
Gabbie Fortner 18, Reese Riddle 13, Kayla Westby 8, Brynna Ross 7, Rheagan Stanley 6, Katie Ramsey 2, Zoey Christensen 2.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.