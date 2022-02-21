Lady Bearcats, Raiders advance to B-8 final

Scottsbluff had three in double figures as Payton Burda led the team with 15 followed by Mariyah Avila with 13 and Tatum Heimerman with 12. Alliance was led by Angie Davis and Avah Stegall who finished with 12 and 10, respectively.

With Sidney’s win over Gering, this will be the fourth time this year that the Bearcats and Raiders face off.

“We’re prepared, we’re familiar with them and ultimately, we are in the time of year, particularly in the sub-district, where you’ve got to take care of yourself. You have to not beat yourself, control what you can control and that’s going to be our focus on Wednesday.”

The second game of the night saw the Gering Bulldogs take on the Sidney Red Raiders, with Sidney coming away with the 56-49 win.

The game started with the Bulldogs going on an 8-2 run before the Raiders cut the lead to 8-6. Sidney would only score three more points opposed to Gering’s six. The Bulldogs led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Sidney outscored Gering 11-7 in the second quarter, with the Bulldogs maintaining a 21-20 going into halftime.