Lady Bearcats soccer downs Vikings

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the Northwest Vikings on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex as the Bearcats downed the Vikings 4-2. Scottsbluff came into the game 1-1 while Northwest was undefeated at 4-0.

“We’d only had two games so we didn’t know where we were but we felt like we have a lot of potential with this group,” coach Chad Larson said. “I feel like Northwest is a quality team, obviously undefeated, but the way we came out that second half, that shows that we still have some maturing to do and we've still got to play a full 80 minutes of soccer.”

Within the first minute of the game, Bearcat Ella Foote hit the crossbar but Shae Willats was right there to put Scottsbluff up 1-0.

The Bearcat defense kept the Vikings from getting into their end for the majority of the first half. The Northwest defense held up for some time but it wouldn’t be long before Scottsbluff scored again.

Kate Larson would get the next goal before Willats scored her second of the day not long after to put the Bearcats up 3-0 going into halftime.

“We felt that if we could shut down their central attack, we’d have a good shot that went in,” coach Larson said. “The second half, they found some gaps and got some goals on us.”

It was a tale of two halves for Scottsbluff as they struggled to get anything done on the Northwest side of the field. Viking Lupe Sanchez scored the first goal for Northwest before Evelyn Poland put Northwest to within one at 3-2.

“We started to have flashbacks to our North Platte game (March 28) and we talked about it at halftime. We had a quality first half but can we sustain it and play a good second half. We knew those first 10 minutes would be vital and give (Northwest) credit, they came out and they were wanting it more than we did,” coach Larson said. “We got caught ball watching but then give our girls credit for buckling down, reorganizing and then getting that fourth goal which was huge.”

Neither team could get anything else for the majority of the half until Foote was able to score the final goal of the game, giving Scottsbluff the 4-2 win.

The next game for the Bearcats will be against the Gering Bulldogs on Wednesday, April 6. This game was originally scheduled for March 19 but was postponed. Before the game, Scottsbluff will work on their communication and moving away from the tendency they have when they start to panic.

“I think when we panic we just start to boot the ball instead of trusting what we know is going to work and instead of playing possession soccer, we just play direct,” coach Larson said. “We’ve just got to get away from that tendency to when we are nervous and scared, we just stick to what we know works.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

