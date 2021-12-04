Lady Raiders and both Bearcats head to first place game

Two Bearcats finished the game in double-digits as Payton Burda finished with 17 and Mariyah Avila had 13. Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles led all scorers with 18 points and followed behind her for the Tigers was Caani Banks with 15.

“Sidney is a great program. Tyler has been there forever, he’s been a mentor, a great friend of mine and he’s done an unbelievable job with those girls,” Bollish said. “It doesn’t matter who they have or what year it is, they’re ready to play and they play at a high level. He’s just ready to plug in the next five or six kids and we’re going to have to come in ready to rock and roll.”

The Bearcats will face the Red Raiders in the first place match at 5 p.m. as Mitchell will play Chadron for third at 10 a.m. at Cougar Palace on the WNCC campus.

“Obviously, Scottsbluff is one of the best teams out here and has been for the last couple of years,” Shaw said. “Coach Bollish does a great job with them. Every year, you just try to figure stuff out, especially at a tournament with three games in a row, you’re just trying to put together pieces that work out for you.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

