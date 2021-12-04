Lady Raiders and both Bearcats head to first place game

Day two of the Western Conference Tournament was in full effect as both Scottsbluff teams and Sidney girls came out on top.
The first game of the day pitted the boys Scottsbluff against the Chadron Cardinals with the Bearcats coming out on top 67-45.
Scottsbluff struggled at the start but picked it up to lead 38-23 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Bearcats struggled to get going like they did to start the game.
“We didn’t come out at halftime very well and I didn’t like how we came out to start the game either,” coach Scott Guillon said. “I thought we ended up turning it around a little bit but I didn’t like some of our focus, we messed up quite a bit of stuff; communication, being in the right spot, executing plays correctly but our kids played well.”
Guillon believes their effort put the team in a good position to win the game.
“Our guys in the locker room knew we could play better but it’s good to be 2-0,” he said. “They are happy to be 2-0 but there’s a lot to improve upon.”
Three Bearcats scored in double digits with Austin Thyne being the game’s leading scorer with 18, followed by Kellon Harris with 15 and Tate Talkington with 12.
Chadron’s leading scorer was Collin Brennan, who had 10 points. The Cardinals will play for third place at 11:30 a.m. against Sidney at WNCC.
The Bearcats will face the Sterling Tigers at 2:30 p.m. at WNCC in the first place game.
“Sterling is maybe one of the better players we saw this summer and they’re program always does a great job, so this matchup will be a good one,” Guillon said.
Sidney were down 33-21 at halftime and even though they kept fighting until the end, they were unable to close the gap. Sterling defeated Sidney in the semifinal round 73-57.
Isak Doty led the Red Raiders with 15 points, all on 3-pointers and was followed by Sawyer Dickman with 11 as the only two Sidney players in double-digits.
The first girls game, and second of the day, was between the Sidney Red Raiders and the Cardinals. The top-seeded Red Raiders came out on top, winning 50-32.
“It’s early season, we’re trying to figure out different pieces, different lineups and different strategies that can put us in a good position,” head coach Tyler Shaw said. “We found a few things that worked out for us tonight. The girls came out with a lot of energy in the third quarter and I think that helped us get the win tonight.”
The Red Raiders led 21-19 at halftime and from there, the game got physical as both teams fought their hardest to get the win and advance in the winner’s bracket.
Alecca Campbell finished with 13 points and Reese Riddle had 11 points for Sidney while Chadron’s leading scorer was Makinley Fuller with eight points.
The final game of the night was between the Mitchell Tigers and the Scottsbluff Bearcats girls basketball teams.
It was a physical and close game throughout as both teams kept up with each other and at halftime; Mitchell led 27-26 after a bucket within the final seconds of the second quarter.
“We talked about how you have to respond to things that don’t go your way and just being able to take some punches, be able to bounce back and keep the intensity, focus and spirit at a high level,” Bearcats coach Dave Bollish said.
“Hats off to Mitchell. I’ve got a lot of respect for Shawn (Harvey), does a great job. Those kids played really hard, they made some shots, hung with us, battled with us every play. They did a great job.”
It was back and forth through the second part of the game but ultimately, the Bearcats were able to pull away for a 59-50 win.
Two Bearcats finished the game in double-digits as Payton Burda finished with 17 and Mariyah Avila had 13. Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles led all scorers with 18 points and followed behind her for the Tigers was Caani Banks with 15.
“Sidney is a great program. Tyler has been there forever, he’s been a mentor, a great friend of mine and he’s done an unbelievable job with those girls,” Bollish said. “It doesn’t matter who they have or what year it is, they’re ready to play and they play at a high level. He’s just ready to plug in the next five or six kids and we’re going to have to come in ready to rock and roll.”
The Bearcats will face the Red Raiders in the first place match at 5 p.m. as Mitchell will play Chadron for third at 10 a.m. at Cougar Palace on the WNCC campus.
“Obviously, Scottsbluff is one of the best teams out here and has been for the last couple of years,” Shaw said. “Coach Bollish does a great job with them. Every year, you just try to figure stuff out, especially at a tournament with three games in a row, you’re just trying to put together pieces that work out for you.”
