Lady Trailblazers top Pinedale in overtime

CASPER, Wyo. – AJ West hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Torrington girls basketball team a thrilling 59-58 overtime win over Pinedale in the consolation bracket of the Wyoming 3A state basketball tournament at Casper College Friday morning.

“This is our first win in a few years, and it was great for our kids to finally win a close game,” Torrington head coach Jeff Halley said. “We had a lot of different people contribute today. We also pushed some tempo and ran the floor better.”

The Trailblazers never lost their focus in the final seconds as the game-winning bucket was a team effort of great passes and dribbling to get the open shot.

“We were fortunate that we still had time with 8.8 seconds, and we drew up a play,” Halley said. “Pinedale actually covered most of our options for the play and congrats to AJ for finding an opening and Mattie Jones to get her the look.”

The win moves the Trailblazers into the consolation finals where they will face Newcastle Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Casper College with the winner finishing fifth at state. Newcastle defeated Mountain View 58-40.

“Such an awesome feeling to get another day with our seniors and this team,” Halley said. “Tomorrow (Saturday) we will have to continue to be aggressive on offense and defense and see if we can avenge our previous losses to Newcastle.”

This game was a battle. Pinedale led 16-11 after the first quarter. The second quarter saw Torrington outscore Pinedale 13-7 to take a 24-23 lead into halftime.

The second half saw the Trailblazers never relinquish the lead as they held a 6-point lead after three periods at 39-33. The fourth quarter saw Pinedale tie the game late and late game shots didn’t fall as the game went into overtime tied at 53.

The extra period saw Pinedale take their first lead since the opening half with a bucket to start the extra period. Pinedale led 55-53 before Torrington hit a bucket and led 57-55 late. With 22 seconds left, Pinedale came down the court missed a shot, got the rebound and found an open player in the corner for a 3-pointer to go ahead 58-57 with 8.8 seconds to play.

Halley called a timeout to set up the final play and the Trailblazers played calm in the final eight seconds as they found an open West in the corner just inside the 3-point arc for the winning bucket at the buzzer.

Torrington shot 355 from the field and 27% from beyond the arc (3-of-11). Pinedale shot 35% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line, burying six treys.

The difference in the game was free throw shooting where the Trailblazers were 16-of-27 from the line compared to Thursday’s game.

Both teams had 42 rebounds in the game, but the Trailblazers finished with 12 steals in the contest, including six from Jones.

Torrington had three players in double figures with a pair getting double-doubles. Reece Halley led the way with 15 points and 19 rebounds while Sierra Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jones finished with 12 points to go with her six steals. She also had six assists.

Torrington 11 13 15 14 6 – 59

Pinedale 16 7 10 20 5 – 58

TORRINGTON

Reece Halley 15, Mattie Jones 12, Sierra Allen 10, AJ West 8, Marissa Moorehouse 7, Jaycee Hurley 5, Taryn Stokes 2.

PINEDALE

Elyn Bowers 17, Roxanne Rogers 15, Sara Kunard 11, Abigail Hawke 6, McKenzie Illoway 5, Tatum Kunard 2, Haylen Sander 2.