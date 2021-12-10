Larsen takes pride in rank rides

LAS VEGAS – In his 12 years riding bareback horses in the PRCA, Orin Larsen is known for riding rank broncs.

He proved it Thursday with an 84.5-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Mr. Harry to finish fourth in the eighth go-round. That was worth $11,321 and proved that when the Canadian cowboy gains momentum, he just lets it roll. He placed for the third straight night and has collected $52,673, most of which has come in Rounds 6-8.

“I may not win the (‘Eliminator Pen’) every year, but I seem to place and do fairly well,” said Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, now living in Gering, Nebraska. “I just really love those really strong horses that are going to test you and make you earn it. When you are 90 points, it feels like a 90-point ride.

“Any time you can place in the E-pen at the finals is a pretty great feeling.”

Larsen is fifth in the aggregate with an eight-ride cumulative score of 677.5 points. If he stays in that position when the NFR concludes Saturday, he will add a $23,513 bonus. If he moves up one spot to fourth, the bonus increases to nearly $33,000. He could use any money he can get. He sits 11th in the world standings with $150,516.