Larsen wins Round 6 at NFR

“I think it was the drawing a little,” he said of how the random draw matches cowboy with bucking horse. “Ultimately it was me. I was getting too worked up, getting too excited and trying to do too much. I was trying to be 95 when I can only be 85. I will put the blame on me.”

It’s part of the process. He’s not the first and won’t be the last to try to do too much. Even veterans can struggle with it. Sometimes it takes a little retraining of the mind to fix the issue.

“I plan on having a year when I can find that out in Round 1,” he said with a laugh, noting that he’s waited until the sixth round to earn a paycheck three times in his seven years competing at the NFR. “Then I can roll through it. It’s not failure by any means; it is a learning curve.

“You can learn something every day about rodeo, the NFR, anything. The day you think you’re done learning is the day you should hang it up.”

He’s dropped two spots to 11th in the world standings since the start of the NFR six nights ago, but he’s pushed his season earnings to $134,840. He still has four more nights to collect more cash.