Leeling killed it her junior season

There is no doubt that Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling had an outstanding season as the junior helped the Red Raiders to the Class B state tournament.

Leeling finished the season with 382 kills and a hitting percentage of .210. She also had 278 digs, 45 ace serves, and was a second-team all-state selection by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Leeling’s junior season was one of all-around talent in leading Sidney to a 28-7 record and she was a highlight to a very talented Sidney team.

“I think this year was my best season yet,” Leeling said. “I led the Panhandle in kills all season and was at the top of the list all season for class B as well. I had a couple of games where I was only two off of the school record for aces and a couple of games where I was close to getting the school record for kills as well.”

But as much as she had a dominant junior year, she wouldn’t have accomplished everything without her teammates. She said she wouldn’t trade this year’s team for anything.

“I wouldn’t trade this team for the world. We grew a connection towards the end of the season that a lot of teams don’t have,” Leeling said. “We also have a ton of talent and it’s gonna be a struggle next year to lose two talented seniors that both had school records. Rheagan Stanley had all three school records for digs including digs in a game, season and career. Reese Riddle broke the record for most assists in a game, which was 53 assists in only four sets. We also have a couple of really talented juniors, Chloe Ahrens and Payton Schrotberger. I’m excited to see what this team accomplishes next year.”

Yes, the Sidney team was loaded. Leeling, with her hitting talents this season, was named the Star-Herald Volleyball Player of the Year. Stanley and Riddle also made First Team honors as the All-Region First Team setter and libero.

Leeling said her favorite part of the season this year was their district final game against Omaha Duchesne.

“My favorite part of the whole season was our district final against Omaha Duchesne. We were thought to lose that game by many, but we played our best game of volleyball out of the whole season and swept them in three sets,” Leeling said. “We only lost two sets on our home court, one to Chase County and one to Alliance. We protected our home court very well.”

That is why, year in and year out, Sidney volleyball is always at the top of the region. Leeling said it is the foundation that previous coaches and players have laid.

“I believe Sidney volleyball is good year after year because of the good foundation throughout the years that previous coaches have built,” she said. “Coach (Julie) Smith has done a pretty good job keeping up with the success as well. We have a lot of talent that waves through year after year and a lot of athletes tend to grow their potential throughout their high school career.”

That growth is definitely what Leeling accomplished. As a freshman, she appeared in 13 sets and had just 12 kills. As a sophomore, she finished with 276 kills, 161 digs and 11 aces. This past season those kill and dig totals went up by over 100.

The success of the team was because of what Leeling called talent but it ended short of what the team had set out for.

“Our season was not as successful as we had hoped but I’d say we were the most successful team out of the Panhandle,” she said. “A lot of people doubted us and didn’t think we would be a very good team, but we had a huge improvement from last year. It was such a cool experience to go down and play at state even though we didn’t get the outcome we had expected.”

But they did achieve on the court with many honors. Leeling mentioned all the honors that the Sidney team included Stanley and Ahrens had on the Twin Cities All-Tournament team; Stanley, Riddle and herself as First Team All-Conference; Ahrens and Kayla Westby as All-Conference Honorable Mention; Riddle and Stanley as Academic All-State; Leeling as second team All-State; and Riddle, Stanley and Ahrens as honorable mention.

Losing Stanley and Riddle for next year will be big shoes to fill, but there are hopes of another trip to state. Leeling has hopes for another trip to state during her senior year next year.

“Next year I hope to go down to Lincoln again and play at Pinnacle with this team one last time for my senior year,” she said.

But Leeling still has chances to go to state for her other sports. She is a starter in basketball and is one of the top tracksters in the state.

Leeling said it is important to play multiple sports.

“I believe that it is extremely important to play multiple sports in high school because it is a lot easier to stay in shape,” she said. “A lot of volleyball players that do track only play basketball to stay in shape, such as myself.”

And that is why Leeling is having a strong start to the basketball season along with the other players who also played volleyball.

“Basketball is going a lot like volleyball right now,” Leeling said. “A lot of people didn’t think we would have a very good team, but we are currently undefeated and we are number one in Class B. I hope we can keep our streak going and hopefully go down to Lincoln to play at state.”

2022 Volleyball All-Region Teams Player of the Year: Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Coaches of the Year: Tabitha Unzicker, Bayard, and Julie Smith, Sidney First Team S – Reese Riddle, Sidney S – Kierra Miller, Bayard OH – Karsyn Leeling, Sidney OH – Danika Hassel, Bayard OH –Demi Ferguson, Chadron OH – Paige Horne, Scottsbluff MH – Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance MH -- Ella Foote, Scottsbluff L – Rheagan Stanley, Sidney Second Team S – Jaleigh McCartney, Chadron S – Tierra West, Scottsbluff OH – Maddie Ray, Gering OH – Kyla Westby, Sidney OH – Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville OH – Kenna Montes, Alliance MH – Payton Burda, Scottsbluff MH – Dani Harter, Bayard L – Alex Gonzales-Orozco, Gering Third Team S – Riley Shultz, Gordon-Rushville S -- Mikayla Kumpf, Hemingford OH – Carleigh Pszanka, Gering OH – Sydney Anderson, Southeast OH – Chloe Ahrens, Sidney OH – Emma Hergenreder, Scottsbluff MH – Cami Newman, Gering MH – Emma Martins, Gordon-Rushville L – Addison Slama, Gordon-Rushville Fourth Team S – Neveah Hrasky, Gering S – Zalli Benish, Leyton OH – Gabby Twarling, Hay Springs OH – Tamika Eastman, Sioux County OH – Kyndall Spague, Morrill OH – Trinity Beutler, Leyton MH – Payton Schrotberger, Sidney MH – Sierra Eastman, Sioux County L – Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare