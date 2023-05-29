Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GERING — Chadron finished second in the Gering Platte Valley Companies Memorial Day weekend legion baseball tournament. Douglas beat the First Nationals 9-2 in the championship game Sunday night.

Both teams finished pool play undefeated. Chadron started the tournament with the thrilling 4-3 win over Alliance and followed that up with a 13-0 win over the Buckley Bombers.

The First Nationals then defeated the Casper Drillers 9-4 to punch their ticket into the finals.

Douglas got into the championship game with some high scoring games. Douglas opened with a 16-1 win over the Security First Regulators out of Gordon and then followed with a 13-8 win over Gering.

The championship game between Douglas and Chadron was a battle early on. Chadron held a 2-1 lead after two innings. After that, Douglas scored two in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh for the win.

Chadron managed just two hits in the contest off the bat of Seth Gaswick and Derek Bissonette.

Gering went 2-1 in the tournament and was close to earning a spot in the championship game. PVC opened the tournament Friday with a thrilling 5-4 win over the Wheatland Lobo, followed by a 13-8 loss to Douglas that spanned two days.

Gering finished off the tourney with a 9-1 win over Gordon.

Gering and Wheatland were tied 4-4 going into the seventh. Gering got the first two runners on the base paths and Carter Reisig was intentionally walked to lad the bases. Tanner Gartner then earned a four-pitch walk to score Jackson Howard with the walk-off run.

The Douglas contest started on Saturday and was finished on Sunday due to inclement weather. Douglas led 3-0 on Saturday when play was halted. Gering stormed back on Sunday with two runs each in the third and fourth innings to cut the Douglas lead to 5-4.

Gering then scored four in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead, but couldn’t hold on. Douglas scored seven times in the seventh on just three hits.

Gering, which travels to Bridgeport on Tuesday, broke a 1-1 tie with Gordon with five runs in the second inning and went on to the win.

In other area Legion games in the tournament, Chadron rallied from a three-run deficit against Chadron with four runs in the sixth. Chadron’s go-ahead run came on a dropped third strike.

Chadron scored six times in the first and second innings in its win over Buckley. Buskirk was sensational on the hill, going three innings in allowing just one hit and striking out six in the run-ruled win.

In the win Sunday over Casper, the First Nationals scored three times in the first inning and then added a single run in the second and two in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

Chadron will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Alliance to face the Peltz Company Spartans in a rematch of Friday’s contest.

The Alliance Spartans finished the tourney at 2-1. Their only defeat came to Charron while the Spartans defeated Buckley, 4-0 and Casper, 6-2.

In Alliance’s game with the Buckley Bombers, it was a pitcher’s dual until Alliance scored three runs in the top of the seventh. Ashton Ross picked up the win, going four innings in allowing just a hit while striking out 10.

Alliance closed out the tourney with a 6-2 win over Casper as the Peltz Company Spartans scored five times in the first two innings.

Gordon finished with a 1-2 mark. The Regulators only win was an 11-2 win over Wheatland.The Regulators broke the game open with eight runs in the sixth innings.

Gordon had two hits each from Jace Freeseman and Logan Slama. Slama had a double. Marcus Stoffer had a double with three RBI and two runs scored.