The phrase, “off with the crack of the bat” rang true at Cleveland Field over the weekend.

Legion baseball players had to forego the use of aluminum or composite bats at the plate in favor for the more classic option. The Scottsbluff Screenprinting Wood Bat tournament, which has been held for roughly a decade and a half came to a close Sunday with a field that consisted of Alliance, Bear Creek, Bridgeport and WESTCO.

“I like the sound when you get a good hit with (a wood bat),” WESTCO’s Moises Panduro said before the Zephyrs game against Alliance on Saturday morning.

And he also likes the success he has had using the bat.

“In the past years when we have used the wood bats, I’ve been hitting great,” said the Scottsbluff High School graduate who will play for the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team this year. “I may not be hitting (the ball) as far, but I feel (the swing) is faster than usual.”

Panduro has his own wood bat, but chose to use one of the two composite wood bats that the Zephyrs bought at the start of the season.

His main reasoning? The concern of breaking a costly piece of lumber. Wood bats have a big barrel but also a relatively thin handle. If a batter connects with a pitch in the wrong spot, that prized wood bat could quickly snap and become kindling.

“That wouldn’t be good,” Panduro said. “That’s $125 gone.”

The Zephyrs, who also have played in a wood bat tournament in Laramie, Wyoming, took batting practice on Thursday and Friday with the Baum bats to get prepared for this weekend.

“You can’t get away with wood (bats) that you can with metal,” WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said. “You’ve got to keep your fundamentals and mechanics with a swing, and you usually see more small ball with wood.

“When I played at WNCC we used wood (bats),” Liptac said. “I enjoy it. It’s more of a true game in my opinion.”

Alliance also competed in a wood bat tournament earlier this season, and Spartans coach Carlos Palomo said regardless of what a player steps to the plate with, the same fundamental rings true.

“You’ve got to put the barrel (of the bat) on ball,” Palomo said.

Palomo said finding ways to manufacture runs came become more of a priority in wood bat games as scoring and overall offense can take a slight dip. Wood bats are a bit heavier and also have a smaller sweet spot than the aluminum or composite options.

“It might be a little easier to get bunts down with wood bats, but you still have to lock it in fundamentally,” he said before the Spartans opening game. “There might be (lower scores) but I think it’s cool to mix it up for the boys with (the wood bat) tournaments. They think its fun too.”

The sounds of the Alliance dugout reinforced that.

A well-struck double by Ashton Ross in the first inning brought Tyzen Brown with the Spartans first run as the Alliance bench erupted.

With that, the game and the weekend was off and running like Brown was shortly after the crack of the bat.