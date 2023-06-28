The WESTCO Zephyrs and the Alliance Peltz Companies Spartans has definitely seen plenty of each other over the last week. And they will see each other again in the Scottsbluff Screenprinting wood bat tournament this weekend.

The legion baseball teams met Tuesday for the second time in four days and combined for 21 hits and 11 errors in Alliance’s 12-10 win. The Spartans scored four runs in the seventh inning to get the win.

Tony Escamilla’s double with two outs was a key hit in the frame as it scored two runs to break a 10-10 tie.

“Tip your hat to WESTCO, they competed, but I am very proud of the boys,” said Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said. “During the game it didn’t look like we were awake at times, but they were resilient and they showed some heart and guts toward the end. To me. I will take that any day on my team. This is something we can learn from and keep humble from, but I am proud of how they showed some heart.”

Palomo said his team, who beat WESTCO 6-4 on Saturday, found a way to get runs in the seventh.

“It is not over until it is over. You have to try to get it to the next guy,” Palomo said. “I am just super proud of the heart that they showed. They stayed together. Guys got utilized at the end of the game management-wise. They were able to finish the game.”

His team came up short but WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac liked the effort his players showed.

“I told the guys after the game that that was as well as we have competed all year,” Liptac said. “We took their best and were able to counterpunch and score some runs and get some momentum back. We just have to finish the ball game next time.”

WESTCO got runners on base early, but couldn’t get get anyone across home plate.

“We left a lot of guys out there on the base paths in the first couple innings. We weren’t able to capitalize early,” Liptac said. “Then we started finding ways early in the game that gave us a chance there. I thought that was maybe the best game that we hit all year and just competed with just two strikes and put the ball into play.”

The two teams are scheduled to play again at 10 a.m. Saturday. Alliance also faces Bridgeport, Bear Creek and the Buckley Bombers in the wood bat tournament. WESTCO also plays Buckley, Bear Creek and then finishes with Bridgeport.

“You look at how many times you face a team and it is tough to keep showing up and competing at a high level,” Palomo said. “But, again, tip your hat to WESTCO because they competed their tails off tonight and punched us in the mouth. But I am proud of how they responded and showed some courage. These couple of weeks we had limited arms available in the amount of games that we have had. It is good to have these games like these because I think it will help us down the stretch.”

Liptac said his team has to move on and get set for a busy rest of the week, which included a matchup with Chadron on Wednesday.

Escamilla led Peltz Companies with three hits and had three RBI and two runs scored. Kaden Ferguson also had two hits with a double. Espen Lanik scored two runs in the contest, while Seth Morrison had two RBIs.

For WESTCO, Moises Panduro had two hits with two RBI and two runs scored, while Adan Vargas had three singles. Blake Grasmick scored two runs for the Zephyrs.

Alliance scored four runs in the first inning as Escamilla had a single to score one run followed by run-scoring singles by Ferguson and Morrison.

WESTCO took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with four runs. WESTCO loaded the bases with three straight walks and scored the first run on a throwing error. Another run scored on a passed ball and then WESTCO tied the game on another error and scored the go-ahead run on a Oscar Felix single for the 5-4 lead.

Alliance responded with three runs in the fifth inning on no hits and a walk and some WESTO errors to go up 7-5. WESTCO added another run in the bottom of the frame only to watch Alliance get that run back in the sixth to lead 8-6.

WESTCO scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-8 lead. Vargas started things with a single. With two outs, Andon Pittman singled home pinch runner Mical Villigrana. Dawson Barrett followed with a single. WESTCO loaded the bases and Panduro delivered a two-out single.

Alliance’s Nick Wright singled to lead off the seventh. Cody Galles reached on an error and with runners in scoring position, Lanik singled to score two to tie the game. Ashton Ross then drew a walk and Escamilla delivered the double.