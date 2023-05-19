TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The Torrington senior legion baseball team got a strong pitching performance from Nolan Long as the Tigers topped Chadron Post 12 FNBO 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday

Torrington also took the opener, 6-2 as Mac Hibben struck out eight in just 4 1/3 innings of work.

Chadron took the lead in the second inning of the second game on a two-out RBI single by Creighton Ryan. Torrington answered in the bottom of the frame as Jonathan Bloom doubled in Long to knot the score.

Torrington pushed the lead to 2-1 with a run in the third when Long doubled with two outs to score Ben Firminhac.

The Tigers then added three more in the fourth all with two outs. The big hit was a two-run triple by Firminhac. Hibben also had a RBI single in the inning.

Firminhac led Torrington with two hits with a triple, two runs scored, and two RBI.

Chadron was held to three hits. Ryan had two singles.

Long scattered three hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. Jordan Bissonette went six innings for Chadron and scattered seven hits with five strikeouts

Torrington got a run in the first inning and two in the third to take control of the opening game

Chadron answered with two runs in the fifth. Chadron loaded the bases and scored two runs on a fielder’s choice hit by Caden Buskirk.

The game stayed tight until the sixth when Torrington plated three runs in the sixth. Torrington loaded the bases and Desmond scored two with a single and then Shields came in to score on a passed ball.

Torrington outhit Chadron 5-4. Desmond had two hits in the game to lead the Tigers. Desmond also had two RBI.

Hibben got the win for Torrington in going 4 1/3 innings in allowing two hits, two runs and eight strikeouts.