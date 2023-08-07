The Panhandle Baseball Conference, which consists of both area Class B and Class C legion teams, released the all-conference and player of the year selections this past weekend.

Gering had three individuals earn player of the year honors between its junior and senior squads, as well as a coach of the year nod.

The Panhandle awards are voted on by the teams in the conference.

The Gering B&C Steel juniors had plenty of recognition with coach Grant Rimington earning the junior coach of the year, while Bo Gable received the offensive player of the year and Isaiah Murrillo was named the defensive player of the year.

The sportsmanship winner went to Sheridan County (Gordon).

The junior all-conference selections included outfielders Dawson Elsen and Rece Knight of Gering, Landon Riddle and Patrick McCartney of Sidney, and Espen Lanik of Alliance.

The all-conference infielders were Reid Fiscus of Sidney, Tony Escamilla of Alliance, Bo Gable and Barron Williams of Gering, Kobe Bissonette of Chadron and Johnny Ziller of Sheridan County.

All-conference pitchers consisted of Kobe Bissonette of Chadron, Gable of Gering and Kyle Jaggers of Sidney. Gering’s Murrillo while the top utility player was Kaden Shultz of Bridgeport.

The Gering PVC seniors won the conference title with a 7-0 record followed by Alliance at 7-2.

Alliance’s Ashton Ross was selected as the senior offensive player of the year, while Gering’s Tanner Gartner claimed the defensive player of the year. Coach Chadron’s Kyle Sanders was selected as the top coach. The sportsmanship award went to Bridgeport.

The all-conference team included outfielders Tanner Gartner of Gering, Seth Gaswick of Chadron and Junebug Walking of Sheridan County.

The honored infielders were Carter Reisig of Gering, Ashton Ross of Alliance, Broc Berry of Chadron and Logan Slama of Sheridan County.

The all-conference pitching staff was Gering’s Reisig and Broc Berry of Chadron, while Gering’s Mason Gaudreault was the top catcher.

Bridgeport’s Nate Billey received the nod as the top utility player for the senior division.