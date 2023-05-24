GERING — Carter Reisig was nearly unhittable Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park.

The right hander allowed two hits with eight strikeouts to lead the Gering Platte Valley Companies Senior Legion team to a 4-0 win over the Peltz Company (Alliance) Spartans

Gering coach Travis Gable said Reisig pitched well, but added the defense behind him made some big plays during the game. It led to the Bulldogs getting their second win in as many nights. Gering topped Sidney on Tuesday

“Hats off to Carter,” Gable said. “He came in and was focused. He got strikes and got ahead in the count. He had a heck of a night. (The defense) made plays when they had to. They made some big outs to save some Alliance runs.”

Gering hosts a Memorial Day tournament with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Alliance faces Sidney Thursday night.

Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said Wednesday’s game was a strong pitching matchup and Gering got a few more clutch hits.

“It was the second game of the year and I was proud of how we kept our composure,” Palomo said. “Gering had some timely hits.”

Meanwhile, Reisig limited Alliance’s opportunities. PVC’s defense made sure the ones he allowed did not cost Gering. The defensive play was highlighted diving catch by Gering centerfielder Tanner Gartner in the sixth inning with the bases loaded.

Reisig walked four and allowed two hits while his counterparts for Alliance also threw well.

Nick Wright started things with 3 1/3 innings of work, allowing three runs, a walk and three strikeouts. Micah Schneider finished off the game with 2 2/3 innings of work with five strikeouts with one walk and two hits.

Kaden Ferguson and Landen Crowe both singled for Alliance.

Jackson Howard singled twice for Gering, while Keenan Allen also had two singles and two runs scored.

Gering broke a scoreless tie with three runs in fourth inning.

Howard led off with a single, Reisig then walked and Howard scored on Allen’s single. Jahrell Mendez added a two-run double.

Gering scored an insurance run in the sixth when Allen singled and scored on a groundout.