GERING — The Gering B&C juniors and the Platte Valley Company senior American Legion baseball teams split outcomes in separate matchups with the World Baseball Select teams Tuesday at Oregon Trail Park.

B&C scored five runs in the fifth inning for a 12-8 win over the younger traveling WBS Colts team.

Three Colt pitchers combined on a no-hitter and nine strikeouts as the Gering seniors fell 9-1.

Gering coach Travis Gable said the senior squad didn’t come ready to play.

“This Australian team is very fundamental. They came out and was ready to play. They had a ton of energy,” Gable said. “Our guys came out the exact opposite. We played very lazy. We didn’t take care of the baseball on the defensive-side of things. We didn’t get ahead in the count and our pitcher’s didn’t throw a lot of strikes. At this level we have to get ahead early in the count.

“Fundamentally (the Colts) are a mix between Chadron and Alliance,” Gable said. “They are a different type of athletes. The Australian team is very strong one through nine at the plate.”

Both Gering teams were scheduled to host Chadron on Wednesday, while the WBS Colts will play the WESTCO Express and Zephyrs at Cleveland Field.

“I told the guys after the game that we have to put this one behind us and comeback ready to bounce back tomorrow (Wednesday),” Gable said. “This is a conference game and an area opponent so we have to come out and be ready to go tomorrow.”

The Colts started things with two in the first inning on three singles. Gering came back to slice the deficit in half as Carter Reisig was hit by a pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Isaiah Murillo.

The Colts added another run in the third, four in the fourth, and single runs in the fifth and seventh for the win.

The Gering juniors got off to a fast start. Isaiah Murillo singled to open the first inning followed by Ryland Ray’s walk.

Bo Gable then singled in one run and Barron Williams doubled in two more for the 3-0 lead.

Williams later scored on a passed ball for the 4-0 lead.

The Colts answered with four runs in the third inning only to watch Gering come back with three in the bottom of the frame.

The Colts scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 8-7 lead. Gering answered with five runs in the fifth. Murillo had a run-scoring single to score Harris-Miller to tie the game. With two outs, Gable singled to load the bases followed by Kelan Dunn’s two-run double.

Dunn later scored the final run of the inning.

B&C had seven hits in the contest, led by Gable’s three hits. He had a double, three RBI and three runs scored.