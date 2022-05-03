Leyton boys, Bayard girls capture MAC titles

BAYARD -- The Leyton boys and Bayard girls’ track and field teams won the MAC conference titles with dominating performances on Tuesday at Bayard High School.

The Leyton boys received a pair of firsts from Jonathan Borgas along with wins in the 4x100 and 4x400 to finish with 165 points to outdistance Garden County who finished with 107. Bayard was third with 97 followed by Potter-Dix with 93.5, South Platte with 48.5, and Creek Valley with 9.

The Bayard girls had showed their depth as they racked up 163.5 points to overcome second-place Leyton’s 107 points. South Platte finished third with 85.5 followed by Potter-Dix with 65, Garden County 52, Creek Valley 28, Banner County 17, and Minatare with a point.

The girl’s conference race saw plenty of top performances. Bayard and Leyton had plenty of top performances, but the Tigers’ depth showed.

Leyton’s Axi Benish was a triple-winner on the day with some top performances. Benish won the 800 meters in 2:41.97 and then won the 1,600 meters in 6:25.68. Benish topped Potter-Dix’s Crystal Dhooge, who had personal-best times in both events.

Benish made it three wins as she ran a personal-best time of 13:21.01 in blistering the field in the 3,200.

Zaili Benish also captured first as she won the 300 hurdles in a sub-50 second time of 49.97 seconds.

Leyton’s Shawnee Gamble was a double-winner for the Warriors as she topped several Bayard sprinters in the 100 and 200 meters. Gamble won the 100 in 13.32 just edging Dani Harter’s 13.33. The 200 was just as close as Gamble won with a personal-best time of 27.26 over Cambree Schmaltz, Danika Hassel, and Harter, who finished second, third and fourth.

Leyton was also dominated in the relays, capturing firsts in the 4x100 as Gamble, Trinity Beutler, Claire Watchorn, and Zaili Benish won in 53.54 over Bayard’s 53.61. Leyton’s 4x400 team also won as Axi and Zaili Benish, Beutler, and Gamble won in 4:36.79. South Platte’s Avery Hayward, Madison Cheleen, Kerstin Brown, and Britany Lofton won the 4x800 in 12:21.18.

Bayard’s depth was superb to get the team win. The only individual to win on the running side was Schmaltz who won the 400 meters in 1:05.90.

The field events were a different story. Lexi Fiscus captured the shot put and discus. Fiscus, a sophomore, won the shot with a throw of 33-8 ¼ and then won the discus with a heave of 90-7 ½.

The Tigers’ Joslyn Hopkins was also a double winner as she captured the long jump 15-3 edging her teammate Hassel who had a jump of 15-0 ¾. Hopkins also won the triple jump with a hop, skip, and a jump of 31.4.

Bayard’s Taya Kappen won the pole vault with a vault of 8-0.

Other winners on the girl’s side included South Platte’s Taylyn Bauer, who won the 100 hurdles in 17.80 over Zaili Benish. Creek Valley’s Karsyn Burgman won the high jump with a jump of 4-9.

In the boy’s conference race, there were a pair of triple individual winners.

Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon was a triple winner. Muldoon won the high jump with a leap of 5-6. The senior then won the 400 meters in a personal-best time of 54.21. Muldoon also captured the 800 in 2:07.59.

Garden County’s Johnny Vargas was also a triple winner. Vargas won the triple jump with a leap of 39-6 ½. Vargas also won both hurdle races, capturing the 110 hurdles in 17.08 seconds and then winning the 300 hurdles in 43.09.

Several individuals were also double winners.

Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten sprinted to a pair of firsts as the junior won the 100 meters in 11.58 over Garden County’s Dillon Christiansen. Kasten also won the 200 over Leyton’s Mason Reimers. Kasten won with a time of 23.62.

Leyton’s Borges was a double winner in the shot and discus. The senior won the shot with a toss of 41-10 and then captured the discus with a personal best throw of 128-5.

Other winners on the day saw Leyton’s Gabriel Tretter winning the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:14.12, while Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen won the 3,200 meters in a close battle with Leyton’s Tretter. Christiansen ran an 11:11.17 while Tretter had an 11:12.04. Both were personal-best times for the two long-distance runners.

Bayard’s Kolby Houchin won the pole vault in a personal-best vault of 12-6. Bayard’s Adrian Torres won the long jump with a leap of 18-10 ½.

Relay winners saw Leyton’s foursome of Matthew Shepard, K.J. Bush, Justin Ernest, and Mason Reimers win in 45.08. Leyton’s team of Ernest, Bush, Cort Rummel, and Chance Carter won the 4x400 in 3:48.77. Garden County’s Vargas, Zeke Christiansen, Nate Billey, and Gunner Roberson won the 4x800 in 8:54.76.

MAC

Boys Team Scoring

1, Leyton, 165. 2, Garden County, 107. 3, Bayard, 97. 4, Potter-Dix, 93.5. 5, South Platte, 48.5. 6, Creek Valley, 9.

Boys Individual Results

High jump - 1, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 5-6. 2, Scout Gamble, Leyton, 5-4. 3, Caleb Leonard, Bayard, 5-0. 4, Jarrete Schwartz, South Platte, 4-8.

Pole vault - 1, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 12-6. 2, Cort Rummel, Leyton, 9-6. 3, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton, 9-0. 4, Caleb Leonard, Bayard, 8-0. 5, Quinten Koenen, South Platte, 7-6. 5, Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix, 7-6.

Long jump - 1, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 18-10 1/2. 2, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 18-9 1/2. 3, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 18-3. 4, Karter Winter, Bayard, 17-4. 5, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 17-3. 6, Brayden Einspahr, South Platte, 16-1.

Triple jump - 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 39-6 1/2. 2, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 38-9 1/2. 3, Dash Richards, South Platte, 35-8. 4, Karter Winter, Bayard, 35-8. 5, Connor Cochran, Bayard, 32-6.

Shot put - 1, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 41-10. 2, Theron Miller, Bayard, 38-8 1/4. 3, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 38-2 1/2. 4, Dawsen Monheiser, Potter-Dix, 36-2 1/4. 5, Brayden Haley, Leyton, 35-10. 6, Sam Ferrero, Bayard, 35-7 1/2.

Discus - 1, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 128-5. 2, Theron Miller, Bayard, 120-5. 3, Logan Bartling, Leyton, 118-7. 4, Trey Kirch, Garden County, 115-0. 5, Brayden Haley, Leyton, 110-10. 6, Carter Dormann, Garden County, 108-8.

100 meters - 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.58. 2, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 11.71. 3, Matthew Shepard, Leyton, 11.98. 4, K.J. Bush, Leyton, 12.0. 5, Beau Lake, Bayard, 12.04. 6, Peyton Abbott, Leyton, 12.36.

200 - 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.62. 2, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 24.73. 3, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 24.88. 4, Beau Lake, Bayard, 25.5. 5, Peyton Abbott, Leyton, 25.61. 6, Sam Ferrero, Bayard, 25.75.

400 - 1, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 54.21. 2, Cort Rummel, Leyton, 54.59. 3, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 55.46. 4, Nate Billey, Garden County, 56.01. 5, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 56.42. 6, Chance Carter, Leyton, 57.95.

800 - 1, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:07.59. 2, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:08.81. 3, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 2:14.03. 4, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:14.47. 5, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 2:18.21. 6, Quinten Koenen, South Platte, 2:24.44.

1,600 - 1, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 5:14.12. 2, Nate Billey, Garden County, 5:18.41. 3, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 5:21.12. 4, Zachary Araujo, Bayard, 5:21.27. 5, Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix, 5:22.09. 6, Holden Syverson, Leyton, 5:43.39.

3,200 - 1, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:11.17. 2, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 11:12.04. 3, James Pease, Potter-Dix, 12:01.43. 4, Nate Barker, Bayard, 12:12.95. 5, Eldon Lambert, Garden County, 13:21.3. 6, Michael Lutz, Creek Valley, 13:21.61.

110 hurdles - 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 17.08. 2, Scout Gamble, Leyton, 17.72. 3, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 17.92. 4, Karter Winter, Bayard, 19.6. 5, Caleb Leonard, Bayard, 21.75. 6, Cordell Frerichs, South Platte, 22.4.

300 hurdles - 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 43.09. 2, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 44.06. 3, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 44.77. 4, Dash Richards, South Platte, 48.18. 5, Cordell Frerichs, South Platte, 50.46. 6, Caleb Leonard, Bayard, 52.05.

4x100 relay - 1, Leyton (Matthew Shepard, K.J. Bush, Justin Ernest, Mason Reimers), 45.08. 2, Potter-Dix, 48.25. 3, Bayard, 49.87. 4, Garden County, 51.92. 5, South Platte, 52.9.

4x400 relay - 1, Leyton (Justin Ernest, Cort Rummel, Chance Carter, K.J. Bush), 3:48.42. 2, Garden County, 3:55.77. 3, Potter-Dix, 4:06.01. 4, South Platte, 4:13.59. 5, Bayard, 4:23.34.

4x800 relay - 1, Garden County (Zeke Christiansen, Johnny Vargas, Nate Billey, Gunner Robinson), 8:54.76. 2, Leyton, 9:06.1. 3, South Platte, 9:51.8. 4, Potter-Dix, 10:10.5. 6, Bayard, 10:23.72.

Girls Team Scoring

1, Bayard, 163.5. 2, Leyton, 107. 3, South Platte, 85.5. 4, Potter-Dix, 65. 5, Garden County, 52. 6, Creek Valley, 28. 7, Banner County, 17. 8, Minatare, 1.

Girls Individual Results

High jump - 1, Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley, 4-9. 2, Dani Harter, Bayard, 4-7. 2, Jayden Shoemaker, Potter-Dix, 4-7. 4, Riley Jones, Banner County, 4-7. 5, Ruth Lively, Bayard, 4-7. 6, Zaerihya Doncheske, South Platte, 4-5.

Pole vault - 1, Taya Kappen, Bayard, 8-0. 2, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 7-6. 3, Kallie Crossman, Potter-Dix, 7-0. 4, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 7-0. 5, Jessi Kappen, Bayard, 6-6. 5, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 6-6.

Long jump - 1, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 15-3. 2, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 15-0 3/4. 3, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 14-1. 4, Trinity Beutler, Leyton, 13-11. 5, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 13-5 3/4. 6, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 12-10 1/2.

Triple jump - 1, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 31-4. 2, Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 29-8 1/2. 3, Ruth Lively, Bayard, 29-0 1/2. 4, Jacina Wilbur, Potter-Diix, 26-5 1/2. 5, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 26-5 1/2. 6, Tyenne Berner, Potter-Dix, 25-2.

Shot put - 1, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 33-8 1/4. 2, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 32-2 1/4. 3, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 31-4 1/2. 4, Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton, 29-11 3/4. 5, Jena Spady, Garden County, 29-2. 6, Riley Hopkins, Bayard, 28-11 3/4.

Discus - 1, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 90-7 1/2. 2, Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 86-0. 3, Jena Spady, Garden County, 85-11 1/2. 4, Madison Cheleen, South Platte, 83-8. 5, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 81-8. 6, Taylor Peterson, Bayard, 79-9 1/2.

100 meters - 1, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 13.32. 2, Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.33. 3, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 13.94. 4, Jena Spady, Garden County, 14.0. 5, Trinity Beutler, Leyton, 14.15. 6, Jessi Kappen, Bayard, 14.27.

200 - 1, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 27.26. 2, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 27.88. 3, Dani Harter, Bayard, 27.94. 4, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 28.0. 5, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 29.78. 6, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 29.92.

400 - 1, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 1:05.9. 2, Jessi Kappen, Bayard, 1:06.86. 3, Isabelle Reichman, South Platte, 1:08.75. 4, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 1:11.85. 5, Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 1:12.11. 6, Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 1:13.61.

800 - 1, Axi Benish, Leyton, 2:41.97. 2, Crystal Dhooge, Potter-Dix, 2:47.38. 3, Anna Speirs, Creek Valley, 2:48.85. 4, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard, 3:01.46. 5, Kimberly Ruperto, Bayard, 3:02.91. 6, Madison Cheleen, South Platte, 3:03.66.

1,600 - 1, Axi Benish, Leyton, 6:25.68. 2, Crystal Dhooge, Potter-Dix, 6:37.17. 3, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 7:03.96. 4, Bailey VanHorn, South Platte, 7:05.72. 5, Kiana Tavenner, Bayard, 7:20.98. 6, Makyla Mason, Banner County, 7:36.61.

3,200 - 1, Axi Benish, Leyton, 13:21.01. 2, Jayden Shoemaker, Potter-Dix, 14:37.76. 3, Makyla Mason, Banner County, 14:44.36. 4, Kiana Tavenner, Bayard, 14:47.91. 5, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 15:26.83.

100 hurdles - 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.25. 2, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 17.76. 3, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 18.16. 4, Olivia Christiansen, Garden County, 18.41. 5, Riley Jones, Banner County, 19.33. 6, Zaerihya Doncheske, South Platte, 19.75.

300 hurdles - 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 49.97. 2, Olivia Christiansen, Garden County, 51.63. 3, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 52.23. 4, Riley Jones, Banner County, 52.6. 5, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 55.49. 6, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 57.3.

4x100 relay - 1, Leyton (Trinity Beutler, Shawnee Gamble, Claire Watchorn, Zaili Benish), 53.54. 2, Bayard, 53.61. 3, Garden County, 55.92. 4, Potter-Dix, 56.19. 5, South Platte, 56.87. 6, Creek Valley, 57.38.

4x400 relay - 1, Leyton (Trinity Beutler, Shawnee Gamble, Axi Benish, Zaili Benish), 4:36.79. 2, South Platte, 4:45.31. 3, Bayard, 4:58.18. 4, Creek Valley, 5:04.24. 5, Potter-Dix, 5:13.05. 6, Minatare, 6:16.19.

4x800 relay - 1, South Platte (Avery Hayward, Madison Cheleen, Kerstin Brown, Britany Lofton), 12:21.18. 2, Bayard, 12:37.64. 3, Creek Valley, 12:41.38.