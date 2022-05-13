Leyton boys, Crawford girls win Class D-9

DALTON – The Leyton boys and the Crawford girls captured the Class D, District 9 titles on Thursday at Leyton High School with plenty of area tracksters qualifying for next week’s state championships in Omaha.

The Leyton boys won the district title with 126 points over second place Potter-Dix and Arthur County, who each had 81 points. Garden County finished fourth with 76 followed by Hay Springs (57), Hyannis (28), South Platte (28), Crawford (25), and Creek Valley (16).

The Crawford girls finished on top with 110 points over second-place Leyton, who tallied 84 points. South Platte finished third with 80 followed by Sioux County with 75 and Garden County with 44. The rest of the girls scoring saw Potter-Dix finish with 42, Arthur County with 29, Creek Valley with 26, and Hyannis and Banner County each with 10 points.

The state championships for Class C and D will be held Friday and Saturday, while the Class A and B will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

The top two individuals in the track events and the top relay team from districts automatically qualify. Then the top six fastest among all the districts will also earn a spot and those will be released later in the week.

On the girls’ side, Crawford had one individual champion in Kiera Brennan, while both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams are headed to state. The Rams also had a number of other qualifiers that finished second on the day.

One of Crawford’s qualifiers include Dalli Anders in the 100 meters. Anders finished second to Arthur County’s Jaedin Johns. Johns ran a 13.29 while Anders ran a 13.33.

Anders will also be going in the 200 meters as she took second in a time of 28.51 to Leyton’s Shawnee Gamble, who won with a time of 27.97.

Gamble will also be going in the 400 meters as she won the race in a personal-best time of 1:01.16 over Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund, who ran a 1:03.16, will also be heading to state.

Brennan is headed to state after winning the 800 in a time of 2:34.57 over a Sioux County’s Britney Klein, who ran a 2:37.13 to also qualify.

Leyton’s Axi Benish qualified in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Benish won the 1,600 with a time of 6:05.79 to top Crawford’s Madison Swanson’s 6:16.44. Benish then won the 3,200 in a personal-best time of 13:04.63 over Crawford’s Paityn Homan’s 13:24.42.

Leyton’s Zaili Benish is also going in two events after winning the 100 and 300 hurdles. Benish won the 100 hurdles in 17.60 over second place Taylyn Bauer of South Platte with a 17.61 and third-place Kailey Klein of Sioux County with a personal-best 17.71. Bauer is the other automatic qualifier.

Zaili Benish won the 300 hurdles with a 48.81 time over Crawford’s Kylah Vogel, who is also headed to state after running a 50.82 time.

The field event qualifiers include South Platte’s Haily Koenen in shot put with a put of 35-3 over Potter-Dix’s Lily Tabor with a throw of 33-4. Hyannis’ Kassidy Rambat is headed to state in the discus after winning with a throw of 96-10 over South Platte’s Haily Koenen (96-0).

Kailey Klein is headed to state in the high jump after she won with a jump of 4-10 to top Potter-Dix’s Jayden Shoemaker, who also had a 4-10.

Potter-Dix will be sending two pole vaulters to state as Kallie Crossman and Lily Tabor went one-two with heights of 7-6.

Sioux County’s Edmund is headed to state after winning the long jump with a leap of 15-8 ½ over Garden County’s Kamry Kramer (15-5 ¾).

Garden County’s Aubrey Evans won the triple jump with a leap of 30-7 over Crawford’s Natalie Barry with a jump of 30-3.

The relays that are headed to state include Leyton’s 4x100 team of Trinity Beutler, Gamble, Zaili Benish, and Claire Watchorn who won in 53.24. Crawford is sending both the 4x400 and 4x800 teams to state. The 4x400 team of Anders, Vogel, Kyler Gortsema, and Brennan won in 4:19.66 while the 4x800 team of Vogel, Brennan, Homan, and Madison Swanson won in 11:16.61.

The boy’s side had a couple double individual winners.

Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten won two individual events. Kasten, a junior, won the 100 meters in 11.67 over Arthur County’s Dakota Storer 11.68, and then won the 200 in 23.98 over Storer’s 24.56.

Garden County’s Johnny Vargas won two events as well. Vargas won the 300 hurdles in 43.98 to edge his teammate Dillon Christiansen, who ran a 45.71. Vargas also won the triple jump with a leap of 39-4 to top second place Hyannis’ Monte Bailey with a jump of 37-1 ½.

Arthur County’s Lance Vasa won the 400 meters with a time of 52.77 over Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon, who had a personal-best time of 53.09. Muldoon did come back to win the 800 meters in 2:06.16 over Creek Valley’s Lucas Trujillo (2:06.62).

Hay Springs’ Wes Jacobs won the 1,600 in 4:52.75 over Crawford’s Ty Brady with a 4:53. 55. Both times were personal bests.

Leyton’s Gabriel Tretter captured the 3,200 in a time of 11:24.51 over Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen with a time of 11:24.93.

Hay Springs went one-two in the 110 hurdles as Dylan Raymer won in a personal-best time of 17.45 followed by his teammate Gage Mintken in 18.26.

In the field events, Leyton’s Jonathan Borges won with a toss of 43-10 ½ over Crawford’s Levi Van Beek, who took second with a heave of 40-4. Potter-Dix’s Niko Koon won the discus with a personal best toss of 121-1 to top Leyton’s Logan Bartling (116-8).

Arthur County’s Justin Wenzel won the high jump with a height of 5-8 over second-place Muldoon, who also had a 5-8 jump. Both Leyton pole vaulters are headed to state as Dawson Juelfs won with a height of 10-0 over Cole Rummel’s 9-6.

Leyton’s Mason Reimers captured the long jump with a leap of 18-10 ¾ over second place Kable Wykert with a jump of 18-9.

The relays going include the Leyton 4x100 team of Matthew Shepard, Kole Bush, Justin Ernest, and Mason Reimers who won in 45.58. Arthur County’s 4x400 team of Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, and Lance Vasa won with a 3:40.50. Garden County’s 4x800 team of Christiansen, Vargas, Gunner Roberson, and Nate Bailey won with an 8:37.47.

Girls’ Individual Results

Shot put – 1, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 35-3. 2, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 33-4. 3, Hannah Wasserburger, Crawford, 31-10. 4, Jena Spady, Garden County, 30-11. 5, Carly Lemmon, Crawford, 30-5 ¼. 6, Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton, 29-11. 7, Hannah Rudloff, Sioux County, 28-8. 8, Kassidy Rambat, Hyannis, 28-4 ¾.

Discus – 1, Kassidy Rambat, Hyannis, 96-10. 2, Hailey Koenen, South Platte, 96-0. 3, Carly Lemmon, Crawford, 94-10. 4, Claire Watchorn, 92-11. 5, Jena Spady, Garden County, 91-0. 6, Hannah Rudloff, Sioux County, 86-3. 7, Megan Shaw, Hyannis, 86-2. 8, Corina Meyers, Minatare, 83-2.

High Jump – 1, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 4-10. 2, Jayden Burgman, Potter-Dix, 4-10. 3, Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley, 4-10. 4, Riley Jones, Banner County, 4-10. 5, Hannah Krein, Sioux County, 4-6. 6, Zaerihya Doncheske, South Platte, 4-4. 7, Isabelle Reichman, South Platte, 4-4. 8, Hally Johnson, Hay Springs, 4-2.

Pole Vault – 1, Kallie Crossman, Potter-Dix, 7-6. 2, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 7-6. 3, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 7-6. 4, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 7-6. 5, Makyla Mason, Banner County 6-0. 6, Ella Haley, Leyton, 5-6.

Long Jump – 1, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 15-8 ½. 2, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 15-5 2/4. 3, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 14-9 ¾. 4, Kyler Gortsema, Crawford, 14-5. 5, Hannah Krein, Sioux County, 14-2 ½. 6, Jacei Spangler, Arthur County, 13-11 ¾. 7, Trinity Beutler, Leyton, 13-11. 8, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 13-8.

Triple Jump – 1, Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 30-7. 2, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 30-3. 3, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 28-5.

100 – 1, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 13.29. 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.33. 3, Kylre Gortsema, Crawford, 13.77. 4, Jena Spady, Garden County, 13.78. 5, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 6, Kallie Crossman, Potter-Dix, 13.96. 7, Hannah Krein, Sioux County, 13.97.

200 – 1, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 27.97. 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 28.51. 3, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 29.11. 4, Jacei Spangler, Arthur County, 29.92. 5, Alexxa Fletcher, Creek Valley, 30.04. 6, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 30.38. 7, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 30.74. 8, Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 31.22.

400 – 1, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:01.16. 2, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:03.16. 3, Isabelle Reichman, South Platte, 1:07.10. 4, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 1:08.08. 5, Skylar Summers, Crawford, 1:08.44. 6, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 1:10.90. 7, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 1:10.91. 8, Jayden Shoemaker, Potter-Dix, 1:11.25.

800 – 1, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:34.57. 2, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 2:37.13. 3, Anna Speirs, Creek Valley, 2:40.82. 4, Isabelle Riechman, South Platte, 2:45.19. 5, Crystal Dhooge, Potter-Dix, 2:51.85. 6, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 2:52.93. 7, Avery Hayward, South Platte, 2:55.84. 8, Ella Ningen, Creek Valley, 3:11.82.

1,600 – 1, Axi Benish, Leyton, 6:05.79. 2, Madison Swanson, Crawford, 6:16.44. 3, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 6:23.63. Crawford. 4, Rebecca Homan, Sioux County, 6:31.02. 5, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 6:43.75. 6, Bailey WanHorn, South Platte, 7:01.55.

3,200 – 1, Axi Benish, Leyton, 13:04.63. 2, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 13:24.42. 3, Rebecca Reece, Sioux County, 13:50.55. 4, Makyla Mason, Banner County, 14:53.11.

100 Hurdles – 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 17.60. 2, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.61. 3, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 17.71. 4, Olivia Christiansen, Garden County, 18.54. 5, Addison Bures, Arthur County, 19.16. 6, Zaerihya Doncheska, South Platte, 19.80. 7, Riley Jones, Banner County, 19.89. 8, Ashton VanAnne, Leyton, 19.95.

300 Hurdles – 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 48.81. 2, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 50.82. 3, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 51.17. 4, Olivia Christiansen, Garden County, 5, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 52.45. 6, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 56.77. 7, Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley, 57.03. 8, Ashton VanAnne, Leyton, 59.23.

4x100 – 1, Leyton 53.24. 2, Arthur County 53.86. 3, Garden County 55.36. 4, Potter-Dix 55.47. 5, Creek Valley 57.13. 6, South Platte 58.06. 7, Hyannis 1:01.76.

4x400 – 1, Crawford 4:19.66. 2, Leyton 4:25.45. 3, Sioux County 4:25.58. 4, South Platte 4:38.44. 5, Creek Valley 4:54.76. 6, Potter-Dix 4:54.89.

4x800 – 1, Crawford 11:16.61. 2, South Platte 11:55.09. 3, Creek Valley 12:27.55.

Boys’ Individual Results

Triple Jump – 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 39-4. 2, Monte Bailey, Hyannis, 37-1 ½. 3, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 36-9. 4, Cutter Scott, Hay Springs, 36-7 ¾. 5, Dash Richards, South Platte, 36-2 ½. 6, Brody Vinton, Arthur County, 32-9 ½.

Long Jump – 1, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 18-10 ¾. 2, Kable Wykert, Arthur County, 18-9. 3, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 18-3 ½. 4, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 18-0 ½. 5, Ty Brady, Crawford, 17-9 ½. 6, Wyland Lobner, Garden County, 16-8. 7, Ben Connell, Hyannis, 16-1 ¼. 8, Cutter Scott, Hay Springs, 15-9 ¼.

Pole Vault – 1, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton, 10-0. 2, Cort Rummel, Leyton, 9-6. 3, Cordell Frerichs, South Platte, 8-6. 4, Alex Anton, Potter-Dix, 8-6. 5, Quinten Koenen, South Platte, 8-6. 6, Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix, 8-6.

High Jump – 1, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 5-8. 2, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 5-8. 3, Colton Moorhead, South Platte, 5-4, 4, Scott Gamble, Leyton, 5-4. 5, Talan Storer, Arthur County, 5-0. 6, Max Kostman, Hyannis, 5-0. 7, Kegan Beard, South Platte, 4-10. 8, Kristian Clure, Banner County, 4-6.

Discus – 1, Niko Koon, Potter-Dix, 121-1. 2, Logan Bartling, Leyton, 116-8. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden County, 114-8. 4, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 114-6. 5, Levi Van Beek, Crawford, 113-3. 6, Carter Rudloff, Crawford, 110-9. 7, Carter Dormann, Garden County, 105-11. 8, Logan Rethwisch, Garden County, 104-5.

Shot Put – 1, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 43-10 ½. 2, Levi Van Beek, Crawford, 40-4. 3, Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 39-1 ½. 4, Carter Rudloff, Crawford, 38-8 ½. 5, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 38-3. 6, Logan Bartling, Leyton, 37-11 ½. 7, Logan Rethwisch, Garden County, 37-8 ½. 8, Dawsen Monheiser, Potter-Dix, 35-9.

100 – 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.67. 2, Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 11.68. 3, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 11.70. 4, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 11.87. 5, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 12.14. 6, Matthrew Shepard, Leyton, 12.15. 7, Kole Bush, Leyton, 12.18. 8, Peyton Abbott, Leyton, 12.50.

200 – 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.98. 2, Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 24.56. 3, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 25.09. 4, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 25.32. 5, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 25.88. 6, Peyton Abbott, Leyton, 26.28. 7, Talan Storer, Arthur County, 26.79.

400 – 1, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 52.77. 2, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 53.09. 3, Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 53.44. 4, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 53.79. 5, Cort Rummel, Leyton, 53.86. 6, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 54.64. 7, Nate Billey, Garden County, 54.74. 8, Logan Decoste, Hay Springts, 55.27.

800 – 1, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:06.16. 2, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 2:06.62. 3, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:07.10. 4, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:10.08. 5, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 2:11.61. 6, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 2:16.48. 7, Quinton Koenen, South Platte, 2:25.45. 8, Hunter Martinez, Creek Valley, 2:27.74.

1,600 – 1, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:52.75. 2, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:53.55. 3, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 4:55.70. 4, Nate Billey, Garden County, 5:14.35. 5, James Pease, Potter-Dix, 5:25.28. 6, Isaiah Suarez, Leyton, 5:29.02. 7, Holden Syverson, Leyton, 5:32.25. 6, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 5:41.69.

3,200 – 1, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 11:24.51. 2, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:24.93. 3, Dustin Brien, Hay Springs, 11:28.43. 4, James Pease, Potter-Dix, 11:54.36. 5, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 12:13.41. 6, Michael Lutz, Creek Valley, 13:07.34. 7, Eldon Lambert, Garden County, 13:07.52.

110 Hurdles – 1, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 17.45. 2, Gage Minken, Hay Springs, 18.26. 3, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 19.17. 4, Jordyn Anderson, Hay Springs, 20.75. 5, Cordell Frerichs, South Platte, 22.18.

300 Hurdles – 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 43.98. 2, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 45.71. 3, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 47.23. 4, Dash Richards, South Platte, 47.76. 5, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 48.89. 6, Ezkiel Heaton, Hyannis, 50.58. 7, Max Kostman, Kyannis, 52.48. 8, Jordyn Anderson, Hay Springs, 53.11.

4x100 – 1, Leyton 45.58. 2, Arthur County 45.70. 3, Potter-Dix 47.12. 4, Hyannis 49.34. 5, Garden County 56.77.

4x400 – 1, Arthur County 3:40.50. 2, Leyton 3:41.70. 3, Hyannis 3:50.72. 4, Garden County 3:54.14. 5, Potter-Dix 3:57.14. 6, Hay Springs 3:57.95. 7, South Platte 4:10.32.

4x800 – 1, Garden County 8:37.47. 2, Leyton 8:43.06. 3, Hyannis 9:00.38.