Leyton’s Benish inks with UNO

Leyton’s Axi Benish has a knack for running and the Warrior cross country and track and field ace will be continuing her career at the Division I level after signing to run cross country and track at the University of Nebraska, Omaha on Monday afternoon at Leyton High School.

Benish said it wasn’t a hard decision once she met UNO cross country coach Cliff Cisar.

“I was looking at SDSU, Washburn, Doane, Chadron, and a couple other schools, but the decision was easy as soon as I met Coach Cisar and visited campus,” Benish said.

Now, after looking at NAIA and Division II schools, she is happy to be running at the Division I level.

“I never cared what division the school was. I looked at schools of every division,” Benish said. “I just wanted a place that would help me reach my potential. I am really excited to be pushed by all of the great competition.”

Benish had a stellar junior campaign as she set a personal record in the 1,600 meters at the Best in the West Classic when she ran a 6:25.68 time. She also won the district title in the 1,600 and 3,200 and competed in three events at state. The other one was the 4x400 relay.

On top of a stellar track season, she was also a strong cross country runner. Benish competed at state in Class D and finished 68th with a time of 23:12.4.

Benish said her cross country season this past fall helped her with her struggles with Hyponatremia.

“My cross country season taught me a lot through the ups and downs. I learned a lot about nutrition because I struggled with hyponatremia for most of the season,” the senior said. “I am really excited to get to be surrounded by the knowledgeable coaches at UNO next year, and getting to learn so much about the little things that benefit running performance.”

Benish said she is going to take a break from sports as she usually plays basketball. But this year, she decided to forgo basketball to concentrate on the track season.

“I used to play basketball but this year, I have decided to focus on the upcoming track season,” Benish said. “But I am going to be a manager for basketball. Track is my favorite sport and I’m really looking forward to it. I am currently doing a great running program and I am excited to see the results.”

Her memories in track included getting district runner-up as a girl’s team with so few athletes and breaking the school record three times while medaling at state.

Her sister Zalli is also a member of the track team and those two were a one-two punch for the Warriors. However, the two are different kind of runners. While Axi was the long distance runner, her sister is more of a sprinter and hurdler.

Axi said she will miss running with her when she graduates in May.

“I will definitely miss her,” she said. “But we will always cheer each other on no matter where we are at.”

Benish said she is ready to make the trek across Nebraska to UNO next year and start a new chapter in her running career, a career that she hopes will continue after her collegiate running days.

“I could not imagine life without running. I do want to run marathons and road races after college,” she said. “I will miss my friends and family (when I go to Omaha), but I am really excited because I love the area that the university is in. Aksarben is such a cool place.”

Benish’s running success was one of her own choosing, but her family definitely gave her the motivation to keep going.

“No one really got me involved in running,” Benish said. “But my family has always supported me with my running, by biking with me, following me, and taking me to camps.”

Benish, who was involved in National Honor Society and Student Council at Leyton, said she plans on majoring in psychology with a minor in pre-law. Her goal is to become a general practice lawyer.