Leyton takes a pair from Potter-Dix on Friday night

It was a tale of two different games as the Leyton girls would roll to a 51-21 win, while the Leyton boys had a huge run to pull out the win 53-48.

The Leyton girls improved to 8-2, with a home win against MAC foe Potter-Dix, who fell to 3-6 on the season.

The Lady Warriors would bounce back after a close loss last night and pick up the win, 51-21, heading into the MAC tournament next week.

Leyton led the whole game and used some great defense in the second half to win comfortably. Zaili Benish led the Warrior attack with 23 points on the night, while Shawnee Gamble knocked down 12.

Potter-Dix was guided by three players scoring five points each, Madison Williamson, Kailey Nicklas, and Tyenne Berner.

The Leyton girls will host Banner County in the first round of the MAC tournament on Monday, while Potter-Dix welcomes Hay Springs on Saturday.

In what could be a preview of next weekend's MAC championship, the boy’s game did not disappoint. The game came down to the final quarter after a fast start by Potter-Dix. Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix scored 10 first-quarter points to help his team jump out to a 13-7 lead at the end of one.

Neither team would give ground in the second quarter with each team scoring 12 points. Leyton was led by Dillon Juelfs in the half with 11 points, while Kasten scored 18 for Potter-Dix.

Potter-Dix left the locker room and opened the lead to 11 points with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter when Leyton took a timeout with the score at 41 - 30.

This proved to be the turning point as Leyton would go on an impressive 20 - 3 run over the next eight minutes to take a six-point lead with 2:30 left in the game.

Potter-Dix was able to claw their way back and get within three and a chance to tie with 12 seconds left on the clock. Kastan got a chance at the three but missed left and Leyton was able to hold on for the 53-48 win.

Leyton improved to 12-0 on the season on the back of Juelfs 25 points including eight in the fourth quarter.

Kasten of Potter-Dix, who fell to 6-2, would knock down 26 in total to lead all scores on the night.

Leyton will host Minatare next Tuesday in the first round of the MAC tournament, while Potter -Dix will host Hay Springs tomorrow night.

Girls Game

LEYTON 15 12 12 12 - 51

POTTER-DIX 8 6 3 4 - 21

Leyton

Zaili Benish 23, Shawnee Gamble 12, Sydney Fortune 6, Claire Watchorn 6, Ella Haley 2, Macey Roelle 2

Potter-Dix

Madison Williamson 5, Kailey Nicklas 5, Tyenne Berner 5, Lily Tabor 4, Crystal Dhooge 2

Boys Game

LEYTON 7 12 18 16 - 53

POTTER-DIX 13 12 16 7 - 48

Leyton

Dillon Juelfs 23, Jonathan Kruse 14, Colt Rummel 11, Justin Ernest 3

Potter-Dix

Luke Kasten 26, Zachary Rotert 7, Gunnar Oleson 5, Brayden Kasten 3, Caden McConnell 2