Lingle-Ft. Laramie boys win state title

The Lingle-Ft. Laramie boys track team won the Wyoming 1A state title on Saturday for the first time since 2017. The Doggers finished with 129.5 points as Southeast was in second with 83.

“The entire three days went better than we projected coming in. Our boys ended up scoring about 15 points more than what we had anticipated,” coach Mike Lashley said. “We just, event after event, was just a magnificent performance the entire weekend for the boys.We capped it with our 4x400, ran 3:27.43, shattered the meet record by almost four seconds.”

The last time to Doggers won a title, the current seniors were in the eighth grade.

“Anytime you can go out on top as a senior, that’s really special and it was really cool for the three senior boys that we have to be able to accomplish that,” Lashley said. “One of them (Kyland Fuller), his older brother (Landen) was on the state championship team in 2017. So it was really cool for each of those brothers to each win a state championship.”

Fuller broke the 1A class record in the 400 (50.02) as well as the school record in the 200 meter dash even though he finished third. Fuller set the record (23.00) in the 200 earlier in the season and ran 22.68 at state.

“He is a special kid. He is an unbelievable track athlete obviously but he’s an even better person,” Lashley said. “He provided a lot of great leadership for our team this season.”

The Lingle-Ft. Laramie girls finished in a tie for third with 86 points as Southeast finished as the runner-up with 104.

“In the girls, we had to scramble from behind because we were sitting in fourth partway through the day and it came down to us needing to win the 4x400 relay in order to get a tie with Cokeville,” Lashley said. “We beat Cokeville and they were second. That is the fastest time the girls have run all year.”

With four seniors total, one girl and three boys, the majority of the team will be returning next year. The four have provided valuable leadership to a team that is mostly comprised of freshmen.

“All of the seniors have had different journeys as far as their track journey. Some of them came out as freshmen and then didn’t for a few years, then rejoined us again. But regardless of how they ended up being out for track as seniors, all four of them did a great job providing knowledge and leadership to our younger kids,” Lashley said. “Half of our girls team are freshmen so for Tiah Meyer, our lone senior, the leadership she provided to those young kids is very valuable.

“Kyland, Noah Hatch and Quirt Lee, it’s kind of a similar situation. Those three guys are very quiet leaders, they lead by example and the way they conduct business and the way they treat people and that just set the tone for the entire team.”

1A Girls

Team Scores: 2. Southeast, 104; T3. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 86.

100: 1. Jordan Stoddard, Southeast 12.85; 2. Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 13.29.

200: 1. Jordan Stoddard, Southeast 26.43; 3. Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 27.86; 6. Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 28.53.

1600: 7. Natalie Speckner, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6:04.03; 12. Holly Leiseth, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6:49.49; 13. Hailey Smith, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6:50.18; 15. Josie Houk, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 7:17.82.

100 hurdles: 5. Jada Kaufman, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 17.08; 7. Grace Gibson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 17.39; 8. Emma Walker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 17.47.

300 hurdles: 6. Emma Walker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 51.05; 8. Grace Gibson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 52.14.

4x400 relay: 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 4:14.96; 5. Southeast, 4:31.32.

Triple Jump: 6. Angie Logsdon, Southeast 31-5.50; 8. Tylar Stoddard, Southeast 30-9; 10. Grace Desmond, Southeast 30-3.75.

1A Boys

Team Scores: 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 129.50; 2. Southeast, 83.

100: 1. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 10.98; 3. Wyatt Campbell, Southeast 11.29; 5. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11.56.

200: 1. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 21.79 (record); 3. Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 22.68; 5. Wyatt Campbell, Southeast 23.00; 6. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 23.02.

400: 1. Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 50.02 (record); 2. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 50.19; 3. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 51.77; 7. Nolan Spear, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 54.59.

1600: 2. Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4:43.85; 12. Remington Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 5:17.09.

110 hurdles: 4. Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 18.54.

300 hurdles: 1. Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 41.12.

4x400 relay: 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 3:27.43 (record); 2. Southeast, 3:35.66.

Triple Jump: 8. Grant Logsdon, Southeast 38-9.50; 13. Austin Short, Southeast 36-8.

3A Girls

Team Score: 5. Torrington, 64.

400: 3. Marissa Moorhouse, Torrington 1:00.38; 8. Tyne Stokes, Torrington 1:02.51.

1600: 12. Ada Merrigan, Torrington 5:48.15; 17. Tiffany Krueger, Torrington 6:02.32.

4x400 relay: 2. Torrington, 4:09.24.

Discus: 4. Reece Halley, Torrington 115-1; 6. Sierra Allen, Torrington 112-5; 11. Emma Johnson, Torrington 95-11.

3A Boys

Team Scores: 4. Torrington, 61.

100: 2. Brendan Flock, Torrington 11.09.

200: 1. Brendan Flock, Torrington 22.48.

400: 4. Brendan Flock, Torrington 50.65.

1600: 5. Aydan Loya, Torrington 4:36.97; 16. Weston Cronk, Torrington 5:11.99.

300 hurdles: 7. Benjamin Fuller, Torrington 42.35.

4x400 relay: 4. Torrington, 3:31.71.

Shot Put: 9. Tyler Bennick, Torrington 44-5.25; 10. Trey Parriott, Torrington 44-4.

