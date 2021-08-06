Lingle-Ft. Laramie H.S coach inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

Lingle- Ft. Laramie H.S. teacher and coach Michael Lashley made a trip to Lincoln that he will never forget. On Wednesday, July 28, Lashley was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Hall of Fame.
“An honor like this isn’t just my award because I could not have done this by myself,” Lashley said. “I had hundreds of athletes through the year that have achieved that award for me, countless coaches that have worked with me, one guy cannot do this alone.”
When winning this award, he thought back on his high school athletic experience at Melbeta High School. This experience shaped his philosophy on the way he approached or continues to approach athletics as a coach.
“At Melbeta from grade seven through 12, I had four total coaches who coached me in all sports. Lemoyne Sauer, Ron Howard, Dave Lashley; who is a cousin of mine; and Joe Foland, those four guys coached me in everything all the way through school and the things that they taught me, are things I carried over to my career.”
Those four things; skill development, teamwork, weekly improvements, and always giving your best effort. These were instilled in him so now he continues to instill or tries to instill in his athletes because there are life lessons that are far more important than winning in athletics.
He’s been at Lingle-Ft. Laramie pretty much his entire teaching career. Lashley has been the Athletic Director since 2000, and has been coaching track and field the whole time and has coached volleyball for 21 years.
The Wyoming Coaches Association nominated Lashley for this honor following a coaching career that has spanned 32 years. “They send you a rubric that you need to fill out and I had to fill out the sections which included; longevity, service, honors and success.”
While the head volleyball coach from 1992 to 2010, the Lady Doggers accumulated 318 wins, five conference championships, three regional championships, and two State Runners-up. During his 31-year tenure as track & field coach, to date, the Lingle-Ft. Laramie track teams have earned 21 Conference Championships, 26 Regional Championships, 15 State Championships, and seven State Runners-up.
“I’ve never really considered not coaching. I’ve had the most success in track and field and our school is kind of known as a track and field school,” Lashley said. “It’s kind of crazy that no matter how crazy the school day has gone, when I’m out there on the track, that’s just kind of my place, that’s where I enjoy spending my time.”
When Lashley decided to go into teaching, he felt it was only natural to go into the coaching part of it.
“I firmly believe that if you really want to get to know your students, you need to coach them, sponsor an activity or do something other than just working with them in the classroom because you are not getting a true picture of a student just in the classroom. When you are working with them outside of school time, that’s when you really get to know kids.”
Lashley has coached many sports over the years but doesn’t have a favorite as there are aspects of every one of them that he loves.
“I really like basketball because I feel as a coach, I have more impact on the outcome of the game. I can go in at halftime and put in a whole new offense or do whatever I want depending on what the opponent is doing,” Lashley said. “I like volleyball because you need to be very well prepared before you get to the contest. You need to make sure you and the players know what the rules and responsibilities are. It doesn’t matter what school they’re from, it doesn’t matter what level, I just like to see kids go out and give their best effort and I’ve always appreciated that with track and field.”
Lashley has been a part of several state championships in track and field and each one is just as special and unique as any others.
“I mean, there were some we were expected to win going in, we were the heavy favorite,” Lashley said. “Some we were not, we weren’t even considered to be in the mix to win a state championship and we did. They are all just special.”
There are two things Lashley says you can always control no matter who the opponent is as it has everything to do with you; your attitude, and your effort.
“I’ve tried to instill in my athletes the thinking of how you are going to approach each day and how hard you are going to work in that day,” Lashely said.