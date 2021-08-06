Lingle-Ft. Laramie H.S coach inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

“I firmly believe that if you really want to get to know your students, you need to coach them, sponsor an activity or do something other than just working with them in the classroom because you are not getting a true picture of a student just in the classroom. When you are working with them outside of school time, that’s when you really get to know kids.”

Lashley has coached many sports over the years but doesn’t have a favorite as there are aspects of every one of them that he loves.

“I really like basketball because I feel as a coach, I have more impact on the outcome of the game. I can go in at halftime and put in a whole new offense or do whatever I want depending on what the opponent is doing,” Lashley said. “I like volleyball because you need to be very well prepared before you get to the contest. You need to make sure you and the players know what the rules and responsibilities are. It doesn’t matter what school they’re from, it doesn’t matter what level, I just like to see kids go out and give their best effort and I’ve always appreciated that with track and field.”

Lashley has been a part of several state championships in track and field and each one is just as special and unique as any others.