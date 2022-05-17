Lingle-Ft. Laramie track wins regionals

The Lingle-Ft. Laramie boys and girls track teams won the 1A East Regional meet over the weekend as many athletes qualified for the state tournament later in the week.

The Doggers had 191 points beating Upton’s 139. Behind Upton was Southeast in third (99.5), Hulett (96), Kaycee (60.5), Midwest (32), Guernsey-Sunrise (24), H.E.M (14) and Rock River (13).

“On the boys’ side, we won 11 of the 18 events. We went in as the favorite and we just competed as we have all season really,” coach Mike Lashley said. “The boys won the SEWAC conference championship the week before over some 2A schools that are in our conference. We’ve been competing very well and the boys just continued that.’

The Lady Doggers finished the meet with 169 points, topping second place Southeast by 15 points. Upton followed in third (105.5), Kaycee fourth (82.5), Hulett fifth (82), H.E.M. (34.5), Guernsey-Sunrise (11.5), Rock River (11), Midwest (10) and Arvada Clearmont (5).

“On the girls' side, we knew it was going to be a real battle between us and Southeast and we knew that every point was going to matter,” Lashley said. “We had some kids step up and score points for us that hadn’t really scored a lot all season long.”

The Doggers saw 28 qualify for state, 14 for the boys and 14 for the girls. There were many personal-bests set at regionals and going into the final meet of the year, setting PRs will not be the focus.

“Over the course of the year, we really do stress trying to attain PRs because in track and field, you can’t control what everyone else does; all you can control is what you do. So even a kid that finishes last in an event can still do the best they’ve ever done”,” Lashley said. “This last week when we got to regionals, and quite honestly when we go to state this next week, of course we want PRs but we are more focused on where we place and we are what our performance is.”

In the 3A East Region, Torrington won on both sides. The Lady Trailblazers won with 160 points over second-place Buffalo (138.5) and the boys finished with 147 points over Douglas’ 125.

The Wyoming State meet will be in Casper Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21.

“In Wyoming, they trophy the top four teams and our girls definitely have a shot to trophy on the team podium at the end of the track meet,” Lashley said. “How high of a trophy, I don’t know where that’s going to fall but they’re going to try to bring home the highest team placing that they possibly can.”

“On the boys’ side, we’re in the conversation for the state championship. We just need to go up and compete like we have been the last few weeks. I think Burlington, they are in the western part of the state, and they have a very good boys track team as well. I think we’ll probably be battling them for the state championship.”

As this will be the last meet of the year, the athletes have been improving through the season, even trying new events to help the team.

“We have shown improvement throughout the course of the season as we would expect,” Lashley said. “One of the keys for us, we’ve had kids in the middle of the season try and switch to new events that would help us as a team. They really stepped up to the plate trying new things.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.