Lions pick up home win over Longhorns

After falling in straight sets against Mitchell on Tuesday, the Morrill Lions were a completely different team when they hosted the Kimball Longhorns on Thursday, winning 25-15, 25-22, 34-32.

“We would love for this team to show up every time for us and we know they’ve got it,” Morrill coach Jodi Craig said. “We just need to figure out how to pull it out of them every time. I thought the teamwork was amazing and they just made a very collective effort to get that win. Everybody was willing to do their job and play their role and that’s the biggest key when they are willing to do what we ask them to do every time.”

The Lions and Longhorns had competed against each other on Sept. 29 during the Western Trails Conference Tournament, which was also held in Morrill. That time though, Kimball came away with the win.

“They beat us in WTC a week ago today (Thursday) and so we just wanted to be relentless tonight to let people know that we can’t be overlooked,” Craig said.

The difference for Kimball between the two matches were the unforced errors but coach Jeri Ferguson also said this game was just as competitive as the last.

“Last week, we had fewer unforced errors. You just can’t make unforced errors and that’s the thing we’ve struggled with all year, but it was a great game,” Ferguson said. “If you weren’t on one side or the other, this would have been a great game to watch. We’re just two very competitive teams, pretty equally matched so it’s fun to play.”

The first set went back and forth until the teams were tied at 10 apiece. From there, the Lions went on a 15-5 run to win the set 25-15.

The next frame saw Kimball get the first two points of the set but it wasn't long before Morrill went on an 8-0 run. The Longhorns then scored four straight, making the score 8-7. It went point for point until Morrill got the 25-22 win.

Just like the second set, Kimball went on an early run and this time, got up to a 15-5 lead before Morrill went on a comeback.

“I just think we lost some focus, maybe we were a little over confident after those first two sets of winning and just let down a little bit,” Craig said. “We had to figure out that when we were down eight, nine points that it was time to buckle down and get down to business again.”

The Lions cut the Longhorn lead to 19-16 and then tied the frame at 23-23. The Lions took the lead before ties at 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, and 32. Morrill was able to get two straight points for the set and win 34-32.

It was the opposite for Kimball as they began playing hesitant when Morrill began to make the run toward winning the match.

“We went back to playing hesitant instead of just aggressive and making some of our own errors or being our own worst enemy,” Ferguson said. “I’m still proud of them, they still competed and they didn’t give up. There were several times where they could’ve but they just kept battling.”

Morrill will host a triangular with Hay Springs and Hyannis while Kimball travels to Haxtun, Colo., both on Tuesday.

Craig hopes her team can continue this type of play as they go farther into the season, starting with the triangular.

“I just think defense and just the hustle so I think if we can just continue to hustle and continue to serve aggressively, it’s going to do good things for us,” she said.

Before traveling to Colorado, Ferguson hopes her team can get healthier as illnesses have been going around.

“We need to get healthy, we’ve had a lot of colds and a lot of yuck going around and we need to get our legs back under us, we’re tired,” she said. “Then just take a deep breath and go back to the fundamentals that we know we’re good at and let the game unfold that way instead of worrying about making the perfect play, you’re not going to make the perfect play very often.”