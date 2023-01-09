Lions show out defensively, defeat Lady Storm

In an only girls varsity event, the Morrill Lady Lions defeated the Creek Valley Lady Storm by a final score of 60-10 on Monday night.

The Lions ran their full court press in the early stages of the game. The Lions successfully interrupted the Storm passing lanes creating turnovers throughout the game.

Morrill started the game off slower than they liked, but still held a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“I was really proud of the way kind of snapped out of it, we started off kind of slow, had low energy to start the game, but to the girls credit they were able to snap out of that pretty fast and get that energy and play aggressive and play fast,” Morrill coach Josh Guerue said. “We want to play fast, so to have the girls do that early and not have it affect the game much, I’m really proud of them for that.”

The Lions continued to heat up, playing better offense and defense in the second quarter only allowing three points while scoring 19 more of their own.

The storm started the second out with a free throw, but didn’t successfully make a field goal until several minutes into the second quarter, and the Lions held a 35-7 lead going into the halftime break.

Coming into the second half, the Lions defense once again was stout, holding the Storm scoreless in the 3rd quarter until almost halfway through the third quarter, and came out of the quarter with a 49-10 lead.

The Lions did one better in the fourth quarter holding the Storm completely scoreless in the final frame of play. The defensive play was one of the Lion’s keys to victory in the game.

“We really want to try to frustrate teams with our defense, that’s been a focus of our through the summer, the season and the season up to this point, to be a good defensive team.” Guerue said. “So that’s really what we focus on, and the girls have done a good job of that, and we’re getting better and better. So as the season has advanced the girls have started to understand rotations a little better, and being able to turn defense into offense so I’m really happy with the progression of that.”

Being a little more than a full week into the new year, the team sees this as a benchmark of the progress they have made, and still need to make.

“I’m really happy with where we’re at right now. We kind of wanted to reinvent ourselves after the first part of the season and really focus on where we are as a team. Coming back from that winter break we feel like we have done that. We feel like we’re strong and have improved on the areas we wanted to improve on,” Guerue said. “We feel good about where we’re at, and we have a tough test tomorrow against Bayard and then the start of conference play so we’ll get a chance to see where we’re at and how our work has paid off.”

The Lions were lead in scoring by Kinzley Hess with 21 points, Brooklin Hess with 13, Brooklyn Brown with 7, Katelyn Walker with 6, Elizabeth Henderson scored 4, Avree Blair, Lexis Gibson, and Allison Ott each had 3, Katrina Kohel had 2, and Brenlyn Chabot rounded out the scorers with 1 point.

Each of the Storm’s five starters scored two points apiece, with Elizabeth Whiting, Jeryn Snell, Alexxa Fletcher, Chloa Ningen and Ella Whiting each having two points.

The Morrill Girls will be back in action on Jan. 10 at home at 5:30 p.m. against Bayard with the boys following, Creek Valley will be back on their home court against Paxton on Jan. 12.

In other games from around the area, the Bridgeport Bulldog girls defeated Alliance 75-31.