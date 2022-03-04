Local athletes attend conference with John Cook

Athletes, coaches and community members from across the Panhandle went to the Western Nebraska Community College to watch a presentation about leadership given by Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook.

Gering High School volleyball coach Amanda Cochran, who was in attendance, believes that being able to mold students and athletes into effective leaders is what coaching is all about.

“I think just helping the youth learn to be good people and good citizens is what coaching and teaching is about,” Cochran said. “I loved Coach Cook’s comments and suggestions on showing gratitude. I look forward to creatively embedding that more in our program.”

The last time Cook came to the Panhandle was in May 2019 when he visited Morrill to give his ‘Dream Big, Dream like a Champion’ message.

“I look up to him because he coaches one of my favorite volleyball teams and I’ve actually seen him talk once before and it was really good,” Scottsbluff High School athlete Tierra West said. “I use it to drive a lot of my play in sports right now so I think seeing him talk again as I’m older will benefit me finishing and going into college.”

When West found out Cook would be coming back to the area to talk to the community, she immediately got a ticket.

“I was the first to get a ticket. I was just really excited and after this last volleyball season they just had, I was really inspired again by him.”

Just like West, Cook is the favorite coach for many of the athletes in the Panhandle including Bayard’s Danika Hassel.

“It means a lot and he’s one of my favorite coaches ever, so it’s really cool that he’s over here doing this for us,” Hassle said.

Before the event started, West and Hassel were hoping to learn about more leadership tactics they can incorporate into their games.

“I want to become a better leader for my team,” Hassel said.

“I’m just hoping to learn more leadership tactics and just what they look for in college recruits and things like that,” West said.

Cochran, who after listening to what Coach Cook had to say, will work on implementing the tactics to her team.

“I really liked the trust your training and we over me to show team unity portions of the presentation,” Cochran said.

Cook hopes to return in 2024 with his to play in an exhibition match in the spring against WNCC.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.