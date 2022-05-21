Local athletes bring home more state medals

OMAHA - A number of Panhandle athletes claimed medals during the final day of the Nebraska state track and field meet for Classes C and D on Saturday in Omaha.

After earning a second-place finish with a school-record throw in the Class C discus on Friday, Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl added another medal to her collection by placing sixth in the high jump on Saturday. Loomis-Goltl cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. The senior-to-be now owns three state medals. She also medaled in the discus as a sophomore.

Loomis-Goltl’s success at state helped the Bridgeport girls finish 18th in the Class C team standings.

The Bulldogs had two other athletes in event finals on Saturday. Elijah Conley finished 17th in the 1,600-meter run and Jace Phillips placed 23rd in the 800.

Gordon-Rushville ended the final day of action with a pair of medalists. Tyrah American Horse placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 33.59 seconds. Also for the Mustangs, Haley Johnson placed eighth in the 800 in 2:25.55.

A pair of local athletes medaled in the boys pole vault. Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden placed fourth by clearing a height of 13-6, while Bayard’s Kolby Houchin placed seventh by clearing 13-0.

Bayard was represented in four other event finals on Saturday. Lexi Fiscus earned a 12th-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 35-2 1/4.

The Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Jessi Kappen, Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz, and Dani Harter ran to a 14th-place finish with a time of 53.04.

Bayard’s Joslyn Hopkins finished 19th in the triple jump, while Kierra Miller earned a 22nd-place finish in the 1,600.

Crawford enjoyed a solid final day of action in Class D. The Rams managed to medal in three events on Saturday.

Leading the way was the girls’ 4x400 relay of Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Kyler Gortsema, and Kiera Brennan. The team placed third with a time of 4:16.7.

Brennan also added an individual medal as she placed fifth in the 800 in 2:28.29.

Paityn Homan claimed an eighth-place medal for the Rams on Friday in the 3,200.

Also medaling for Crawford was Ty Brady, who finished eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:51.29.

Leyton ended with a pair of medalists Saturday. Shawnee Gamble finished fifth in the 400 in a time of 1:02.19 and Axi Benish placed seventh in the 1,600 in 5:41.66. Benish also added a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 on Friday.

Hay Springs’ Wes Jacobs ran to a fourth-place medal in the 1,600. He clocked a time of 4:48.73.

After medaling eighth in the high jump on Friday, Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon added a seventh-place finish in the 800 on Saturday in a time of 2:05.93.

Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund medaled in the 400. She placed eighth with a time of 1:04.13. The Warriors’ Kailey Klein just missed a medal as she finished ninth in the high jump.

Garden County’s Dillon Christiansen captured an eighth-place medal in the 300 hurdles. He finished with a time of 42.46.

CLASS C BOYS

Team scoring: Grand Island CC 68, Battle Creek 64, Hartington CC 44, Bishop Neumann 35.5, Stanton 34, Ainsworth 30.5, Norfolk Catholic 27, Superior 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Archbishop Bergan 20, Lourdes Central Catholic 20, Louisville 19, Elmwood-Murdock 18, South Loup 17, Wisner-Pilger 16, Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 13, West Holt 12, Perkins County 12, v 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 10.5, David City 10, Sutherland 10, Ord 10, Summerland 8, Centura 8, Twin River 7, Freeman 6.5, Sandy Creek 6, Chase County 6, Aquinas Catholic 6, Homer 6, Howells-Dodge 5.5, Mitchell 5, Oakland-Craig 5, Centennial 4, Yutan 4, North Bend Central 3.5, North Central 3, Amherst 2, Bayard 1, Arcadia-Loup City 1, Crofton 1, Cornerstone Christian 1, Wood River 1.

800: 1, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 1:58.31. 2, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:01.11. 3, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 2:02.57. 4, Eric Heard, Louisville, 2:02.79. 5, John DeRiso, Ord, 2:03.64. 6, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 2:03.95. 7, Luke Meis, Bishop Neumann, 2:04.02. 8, August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger, 2:04.07.

1600: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:19.61. 2, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 4:36.13. 3, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 4:37.48. 4, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 4:37.59. 5, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 4:38.69. 6, Grant Lander, Homer, 4:38.71. 7, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 4:39.84. 8, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 4:39.99.

1600 relay: 1, Grand Island Central Catholic (Ben Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson), 3:32.02. 2, Bishop Neumann, 3:32.08. 3, Cedar Catholic, 3:32.72. 4, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:33.18. 5, Freeman, 3:33.38. 6, Louisville, 3:33.81. 7, Battle Creek, 3:34.09. 8, Centura, 3:34.65. 11, Gordon-Rushville, 3:37.35

Discus: 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 179-0. 2, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek, 167-1. 3, Seth Schnakenberg, Superior, 156-10. 4, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek, 149-8. 5, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 148-4. 6, Jaxson Bernecker, Cedar Catholic, 148-1. 7, Sam Boettcher, Ord, 148-1. 8, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 144-5. 17, Jeremiah Conley, Mitchell, 129-0.

Long jump: 1, Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic, 22-2¾. 2, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 21-7. 3, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbulll, 21-5¼. 4, Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 20-11¾. 5, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 20-4. 6, Caleb Thege, Aquinas Catholic, 20-3½. 7, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 20-3. 8, Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River, 20-1.

Pole vault: 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 14-3. 2, Gage Steinke, Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-0. 3, Ashton Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 14-0. 4, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-6. 5, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6. 5, Jordan Settles, North Bend Central, 13-6. 7, Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-0. 7, Kaden Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-0. 7, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-0.

CLASS C GIRLS

Team scoring: Chase County 70, Lincoln Lutheran 53, Superior 49, Bishop Neumann 36, Crofton 35, Hartington CC 35, Wisner-Pilger 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutherland 20, Arcadia-Loup Cty 20, Summerland 17, Ainsworth 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, Grand Island CC 15, David City 13, Centura 12.5, Valentine 12, Bridgeport 11, Battle Creek 11, North Bend Central 9, Gordon-Rushville 9, Elkhorn Valley 8, Centennial 8, Shelby-Rising City 8, Sandy Creek 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Oakland-Craig 8, South Loup 8, Logan View 8, Archbishop Bergan 7, Aquinas Catholic 7, Ord 7, Southern Valley 6.5, Louisville 6, Stanton 6, Nebraska Christian 6, Tri County Northeast 5, Palmyra 5, Guardian Angels CC 5, Amherst 5, Cross County 4, Cornerstone Christiam 4, Perkins County 4, Sutton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2, Fillmore Central 2, Conestoga 2, West Holt 1, Hershey 1.

800: 1, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 2:18.27. 2, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:18.30. 3, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 2:22.74. 4, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 2:23.74. 5, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 2:23.82. 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 2:23.94. 7, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 2:24.07. 8, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:25.55.

1600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:17.98. 2, Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley, 5:31.69. 3, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:32.39. 4, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 5:33.31. 5, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:33.59. 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 5:34.46. 7, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 5:34.54. 8, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 5:35.

400 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Allison Brungardt, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Aubrey Barnes), 50.48. 2, Cedar Catholic, 50.64. 3, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.72. 4, Bishop Neumann, 51.16. 5, Chase County, 51.20. 6, David City, 51.37. 7, Ord, 51.43. 8, West Holt, 51.66. 14, Bayard (Jessi Kappen, Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz, Dani Harter) 53.04.

Shot: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 47-5¼. 2, Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, 39-6¾. 3, Arynn Spence, Stanton, 39-4¾. 4, Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia, 39-4¼. 5, Maddie Schneider, Grand Island Central Catholic, 38-¼. 6, Berniece McCorkindale, Laurel, 54, 37-5¾. 7, Shayla Meyer, Superior, 37-3¾. 8, Marin Reilly, Ord, 36-3½. 12, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard 35-02.25. 22, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 32-02.

High jump: 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-8. 2, Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-6. 3, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic, 5-4. 4, Ann Bose, Southern Valley, 5-4. 5, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 5-2. 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-2. 7, Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, 5-2. 7, Paige Crawford, Centura, 5-2.

Triple jump: 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 37-3¼. 2, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-4½. 3, Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 36-1½. 4, Kyla Davis, Palmyra, 35-10. 5, Lexis Vancura, Ord, 35-3. 6, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 34-10. 7, Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 34-9½. 8, Josi Noble, Cross County, 34-8¾. 19, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard 32-09.25. 22, Kyndall Sprauge, Morrill, 31-07.

CLASS D BOYS

Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 53.5, Osceola 49, Riverside 45, Burwell 45, Kenesaw 37, Axtell 36, Mullen 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 24, Brady 20, St. Francis 18.5, Bertrand 18, McCool Junction 18, Wynot 16, Cambridge 14, Paxton 14, Overton 14, Shelton 14, Sandhills/Thedford 14, Sandhills Valley 12, Loomis 12, Bloomfield 11, St. Edward 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 9, Wausa 9, Pender 8, Plainview 8, Hitchcock County 7, Creighton 7, Ansley/Litchfield 7, Sterling 6, Arapahoe 6, Arthur County 6, Neligh-Oakdale 6, Friend 6, Winside 5, Harvard 5, Hay Springs 5, Fullerton 5, Garden County 5, Pawnee City 5, Potter-Dix 3, Cody-Kilgore 3, Central Valley 2, Mead 2, Osmond 2, Giltner 1, Elgin/PopeJohn 1, Dundy County Stratton 1, High Plains 1, Crawford 1.

100: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.06. 2, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.14. 3, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.20. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 11.37. 5, Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.40. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.49. 7, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.51. 8, Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.76. 21, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.67.

200: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.42. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.69. 3, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.00. 4, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 23.15. 5, William Kulhanek, Overton, 23.27. 6, Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.51. 7, Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.68. 8, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.95. 17, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.75.

400: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 51.65. 2, Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 53.12. 3, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 53.20. 4, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 53.20. 5, Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.49. 6, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.59. 7, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 53.84. 8, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 55.14. 15, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 53.95.

800: 1, Cole Mowrey, St. Edward, 2:03.67. 2, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 2:04.59. 3, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:04.60. 4, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:05.03. 5, Chase Schroeder, Wynot, 2:05.40. 6, Trenton Neville, McCool Junction, 2:05.77. 7, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:05.93. 8, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 2:06.07.

1600: 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick, 4:40.66. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:41.50. 3, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 4:47.77. 4, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:48.73. 5, Tyler Nicke, Wynot, 4:49.25. 6, Jake Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:49.62. 7, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:50.37. 8, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:51.29; 9, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 4:53.79.

110 hurdles: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.63. 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.21. 3, Will Moats, St. Patrick, 15.56. 4, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.67. 5, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.79. 6, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 15.96. 7, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 16.05. 8, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 16.28. 16, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 16.53. 24, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 18.73.

400 relay: 1, St. Patrick (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats), 44.37. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 44.63. 3, Burwell, 44.71. 4, Riverside, 45.12. 5, Brady, 45.13. 6, Kenesaw, 45.90. 7, Mead, 45.95. 8, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 46.00; 12, Leyton, 46.16.

1600 relay: 1, Osceola (Alexx Winkelman, Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:34.27. 2, Axtell, 3:34.98. 3, Sacred Heart, 3:37.16. 4, Burwell, 3:37.37. 6, Arthur County, 3:38.40. 7, Osmond, 3:38.67. 8, Ansley-Litchfield, 3:39.92. 10, Leyton, 3:40.69.

Discus: 1, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 160-5. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 158-0. 3, Andrew Richardson, Sterling, 157-7. 4, Brogan Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 148-8. 5, Simon Osborne, Pawnee City, 145-4. 6, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield, 145-0. 7, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 144-9. 8, Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John, 140-0. 19, Logan Bartling, Leyton, 114-05. 22, Niko Koon, Potter-Dix, 112-05.

Long jump: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 21-6½. 2, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 21-1½. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 21-¼. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 20-6. 5, Zach Myers, Shelton, 20-3¼. 6, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 20-1. 7, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 20-¾. 8, Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains, 19-11. 15, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 19-¼.

Pole vault: 1, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0. 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 13-6. 3, Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale, 13-6. 4, Roe Patton, Fullerton, 13-0. 5, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-0. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12-6. 7, Lucas Beversdorf, McCool Junction, 12-6. 8, Kale Bish, Giltner, 12-0. 14, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton, 10-6.

CLASS D GIRLS

Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 46, Sterling 40, Overton 38, Osceola 32.5, Fullerton 30, Maywood-Hayes Center 29, Ansley/Litchfield 28, Axtell 26, Cambridge 24, Bloomfield 22, Sandhills/Thedford 21, Wausa 19, Central Valley 19, McCool Junction 18, Mullen 18, BDS 18, Shelton 15, St. Marys 14, Meridian 14, Niobrara/Verdigre 14, Scribner-Snyder 14, Loomis 14, Wynot 13, Kenesaw 12, Wallace 11, Crawford 11, St. Francis 11, East Butler 9, Leyton 9, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 6, Silver Lake 6, Osmond 6, Pender 6, Southwest 5.5, CWC 5, Franklin 5, Plainview 5, Exeter-Milligan 4, Pawnee City 3, Burwell 3, Palmer HS 3, Stuart 3, Medicine Valley 3, Elm Creek 2, Cedar Bluffs 2, Boyd County 2, Wauneta-Palisade 2, Sioux County 1, Lawrence-Nelson 1.

100: 1, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.55. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.66. 3, Hayley Miles, St. Patrick, 12.69. 4, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.72. 5, Neliegh Poss, Central Valley, 12.79. 6, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 12.82. 7, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 12.94. 8, Maya Dolliver, Pender, 13.06. 12, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.09.

200: 1, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.18. 2, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 26.28. 3, Neliegh Poss, Central Valley, 26.63. 4, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 26.78. 5, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 26.78. 6, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 27.08. 7, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 27.23. 8, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 27.23. 10, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 27.14. 14, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 27.51.

400: 1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 59.22. 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:00.83. 3, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 1:01.49. 4, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:01.90. 5, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:02.19. 6, Maya Dolliver, Pender, 1:02.25. 7, Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:03.41. 8, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:04.13.

800: 1, Maeli Meier, Overton, 2:24.63. 2, Jessie Bertrand, Axtell, 2:25.08. 3, Cali Gutz, Osmond, 2:27.59. 4, Jayna Guggenmos, CWC, 2:27.92. 5, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:28.29. 6, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 2:28.41. 7, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:28.42. 8, Paige Drueke, Boyd County, 2:28.80. 23, Britney Kelin, Sioux County, 2:40.18.

1600: 1, Kate Stienike, St. Patrick, 5:38.74. 2, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 5:39.38. 3, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 5:39.40. 4, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 5:39.45. 5, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 5:39.98. 6, Ashlin Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 5:41.09. 7, Axi Benish, Leyton, 5:41.66. 8, Hannah Baumgart, St. Francis, 5:42.13. 22, Madison Swanson, Crawford, 6:21.71.

100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.17. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 15.93. 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.05. 4, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 16.10. 5, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16.55. 6, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.58. 7, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.60. 8, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 17.33. 23, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 18.24.

300 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.60. 2, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 45.79. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 47.30. 4, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.38. 5, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 48.53. 6, Kate Griess, Sutton, 49.03. 7, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 51.04. 8, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 51.68. 11, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 49.31. 17, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 50.93. 20, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 51.85.

400 relay: 1, Osceola, (Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Fayth Winkelman, Rori Wieseman), 51.24. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 51.86. 3, St. Patrick, 52.17. 4, Wynot, 52.18. 5, Central Valley, 52.48. 6, Cambridge, 52.70. 7, Pender, 52.79. 8, East Butler, 52.99.12, Leyton, 53.53.

1600 relay: 1, Overton (Violet Nelms, Adysen McCarter, Jolee Ryan, Maeli Meier), 4:14.53. 2, Wynot, 4:15.30. 3, Crawford, 4:16.70. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:17.10. 5, St. Marys, 4:18.01. 6, Central Valley, 4:22.43. 7, Fullerton, 4:22.61. 8, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:23.42. 10, Leyton, 4:25.89.

Shot: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 40-4. 2, Emmily Berglund, Shelton, 39-9¼. 3, Addison Schneider, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 39-5¾. 4, Abigail Yelken, Franklin, 38-10¾. 5, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 38-8¼. 6, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 37-2¼. 7, Peyton Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 36-1¼. 8, Makenna Willis, Shelton, 35-11¼. 23, Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 31-¾.

Triple jump: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 36-7. 2, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 35-9¾. 3, Mae Siegel, St. Patrick, 35-4¾. 4, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 35-1. 5, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 34-6¼. 6, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 34-5. 7, Savana Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 33-10½. 8, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 33-1½. 24, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 29-7¼.