Local fighters take home medals in Legion tournament

Legion Combat Sports hosted a no-gi submission only jiu jitsu tournament Saturday at Gering High School on with local fighters making their way through several different brackets.

Organizers from Legion Combat Sports were happy with the way the event turned out.

“I think it was a great turnout, the crowd was awesome, the competitors did great," Legion Combat Sports owner Brad Garrick said. "All around a great day."

The day started with lower age, weight and belt level brackets. The 7- to 10-year-old, 70-90-pound bracket was won by Kelby Camine. The 90-112 pound, 9- to 12-year-old bracket was won by Kylie Wilkerson.

The women’s 10-to 14-year-old 100-125 pound division was won by Charlie Carnine. Omar Alzuabi won the men’s adult blue belt 156-185 pound bracket when he defeated Camden Garcia. Alzuabi defeated Aaron Cline to claim first place for the 156-185 pound blue and purple belt bracket as well.

“It went well. All the matches I was in, I won by all armbars," Alzuabi said. "It felt good, and hopefully I can get more submissions next time.”

The men’s 12-to 15-year-old 126-155 pound white belt level bracket was won by Tyler Pavelka.

Moving further up the weight and skill levels, the men’s 215 pound plus blue belt division was won by Jarred Bigg. The men’s 156-185 pound white belt bracket was won by Kennan Schmidt, beating out Clay Anderson.

The women’s 165-195 pound white and blue belt division was won by Aryanna Reynold-Kravchenko, beating out fellow Pagsuko Combat Club fighter Kazia Jennings.

“It was good, I wound up only having one match,” Reynolds-Kravchenko said. "It was weird. This was my first time having to go up against a friend and a teammate. So I was hoping it wasn’t going to be awkward, and it wasn’t. We just went out there and we both had fun and that was the most important thing.

“We just used some good strategy, had a lot of fun, and I appreciated my competitor and I think she appreciated me.”

The highest division, the absolute division with no weight classification, was the final one to be decided, with the winner claiming a $500 cash prize along with the first-place medal. Tyler Ampton was the winner of the absolute division, beating out Kody Murphy.

“My first opponent was from our same camp. With him I had a good feeling and wanted to make it entertaining because I know how our styles are," Ampton said. “So I just wanted to put a pace on him and see how our position worked.

“The matches were decent, I enjoyed them. It was interesting competing in an absolute division because any weight can enter. So the challenge was how I could battle the weight difference, because I was the smallest one in the bracket.”

Many of the competitors will be back for Legion Combat Sports’ next event, an MMA and bare knuckles boxing event Feb. 18 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.