Local runners qualify for State

Across Nebraska, cross country teams ran in their district invites to determine the lineups for the state cross country meet with several local runners qualifying for the state meet at the Kearney Country Club.

In the Class C-5 district, held at Crandall Creek Country Club, the Sidney Red Raiders had an impressive outing, ending the day with two third place finishes in the team category, meaning that Sidney will bring both their girls and boys teams to Kearney.

“Considering the wind and how horrible it was, and if you’ve ever been to that golf course there is nothing to block it and there was tons of dirt from the corn field, but we had four kids qualify individually, as well as both teams. I’m incredibly proud of them, they ran an incredible race in the circumstances,” Sidney Coach Donna Wiedeburg said. “We’re weird, we seem to do better in worse conditions, whether it's windy, or freezing or rainy, we just rise up at the right time.”

At the beginning of the season, the Red Raiders knew it was going to be a challenge after losing much of last year’s team to graduation.

“It has been a challenging year, we lost 22 seniors after last year, six of which were varsity runners. So it’s almost like wiping the slate clean. We're young, we’ve had some young people rise up, and I’m very proud of them. I love this sport and I’m so incredibly proud of how they’ve pulled through this season,” Weideburg said. “The boys have not all been running at the same time, we’ve missed kids from the Oktoberfest activities, and we had some kids not running varsity, so I knew they were coming together today, it was a gut feeling.”

Other C-5 qualifiers included the Chadron girls team with their second place finish, as well as Alliance’s Benjamin Cassat-Reina.

In Class B, the Gering Bulldogs ran successful races on both sides, as Maddie Seiler won with a time of 18:52.50, with teammate Jadyn Scott finishing third. The girls qualified as a team as well as Scottsbluff’s Kaylee Charboneau finishing fourth to secure her spot in state.

“With the wind, we really weren’t sure what to expect and on top of that, it's a new course and we were trying to get a gauge of what we wanted to do, but the wind threw that out the window,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “We knew we had to just compete and worry about times and I thought we did a great job of that, just putting ourselves into position in the race that worked in our favor.”

On the boys side, Bryce Carillo was the highest local finisher in sixth place, with Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron taking seventh followed by Carillo’s teammate Nathan Seiler in eighth place.

With both teams having multiple kids running in Kearney, they are focusing their attention on having the best team results.

“I feel like we can go down and have a successful state meet. Maddie is running well, she wants to compete for her third championship, Jadyn Scott is really running well, if she medals and the other girls stay consistent I think we can be top five,” Marez said.

Other qualifiers for Class B state include Scottsbluff’s James Adams.

The Red Raiders feel that the toughness and grit that got them to this point can help them in the season’s final race.

“We’re not going to do anything different, the vibe here is that we’re all laughing, we’re all having a good time and that’s one of the keys to being successful, is having fun. It’s just a race and although we’re super competitive, at the end of the day. They are students with full-time class work, some of them are Sidney singers and do other stuff, so what a blessing it is for them to come out here and do this for us,” Weideburg said.

The final race of the season will be the state meet at the Kearny Country Club on Oct. 21, where each team will be going for their best results.